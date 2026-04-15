交易 Sempra - SRE 差價合約 Sempra Energy (SRE) is an American energy company created in 1998 and located in San Diego, USA. The company operates two business segments: Sempra Utilities and Sempra Infrastructure. Sempra Utilities operates electric and gas utilities in the USA and South America; Sempra Infrastructure is engaged in developing and operating long-term energy infrastructure in the USA and Mexico. With over 16,000 employees, Sempra Energy’s structure includes six principal subsidiaries, serving over 32 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is a member of the S&P 500. Follow the Sempra Energy share price at Capital.com.