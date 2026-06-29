交易 Lennox International Inc - LII Lennox International is a leading global provider of climate control solutions. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. The company has leveraged its expertise to become an industry leader known for innovation, quality and reliability. Lennox International’s products and services are sold through multiple distribution channels under various brand names. The company was founded in 1895, in Marshalltown, Iowa, by Dave Lennox, the owner of a machine repair business for railroads. He designed and patented a riveted steel coal-fired furnace, which led to numerous advancements in heating, cooling and climate control solutions. With the Capital.com you stay in sync with the latest info on the Lennox International (LII) share price.