交易 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC - BRKgb 差價合約 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (LSE: BRK) is a UK-based investment management firm offering discretionary portfolio management, financial planning, and adviser support services. Catering to high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and charities, Brooks Macdonald combines personalised service with strong investment expertise. The company continues to grow its assets under management as demand for professional wealth management solutions rises.