交易 IHS Holding Limited - IHS 差價合約 IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) is a leading independent tower operator providing telecom infrastructure solutions across emerging markets, including Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. With over 39,000 towers and long-term contracts with mobile network operators, IHS enables mobile connectivity in high-growth regions. The company offers investors infrastructure-backed cash flow with structural tailwinds from mobile data expansion and digital inclusion initiatives.