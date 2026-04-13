交易 DTE Energy Co - DTE 差價合約DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025