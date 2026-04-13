交易 Chemed Corp - CHE 差價合約 Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) is a U.S.-based healthcare and services company operating through VITAS Healthcare (hospice services) and Roto-Rooter (plumbing and drain cleaning). With recession-resistant end markets and a focus on operational efficiency, Chemed delivers high returns on capital and consistent shareholder returns. It offers investors a unique mix of healthcare defensiveness and cash-generating service operations.