交易 Chemed Corp - CHE 差價合約Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) is a U.S.-based healthcare and services company operating through VITAS Healthcare (hospice services) and Roto-Rooter (plumbing and drain cleaning). With recession-resistant end markets and a focus on operational efficiency, Chemed delivers high returns on capital and consistent shareholder returns. It offers investors a unique mix of healthcare defensiveness and cash-generating service operations.
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