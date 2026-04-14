交易 Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. - 9007 差價合約Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, merchandising, real estate, and other businesses in Japan. It provides services, such as railway, bus, taxi, sightseeing boat, ropeway transportation, etc. The company also operates department stores, supermarkets, etc. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of land and buildings, leasing of buildings, etc. Further, it operates hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, golf courses, and advertising agencies. Additionally, the company is involved in the railway maintenance, building management and maintenance, horticulture and gardening, bookkeeping, insurance agency, and planning design and operation businesses. Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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