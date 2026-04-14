交易 Hitachi Zosen Corporation - 7004 差價合約 Hitachi Zosen Corporation engages in the engineering, procurement, construction, and after-sales services, as well as operation and maintenance of energy-from-waste plants in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Environmental Systems & Industrial Plants, Machinery, and Infrastructure. The Environmental Systems & Industrial Plants segment builds various water-related facilities, including sludge recycling centers and desalination plants, and energy-related facilities, including biomass plants. The Machinery segment provides marine diesel engines, press machines for automobiles, pressure vessels for petrochemical plants, and other process equipment, as well as various types of precision machinery and hydrogen generation systems; and solutions in various industries, such as mitigating environmental burdens and streamlining manufacturing processes for higher efficiency, as well as support services ranging from development to servicing. The Infrastructure segment engages in building, monitoring, maintenance, repair, and strengthening of bridges and hydraulic gates for dams and rivers; developing shield tunneling machines for the construction of underground motorways and subway tracks, and flap-gate type seawalls against flood disaster due to tsunamis or storm surges. Hitachi Zosen Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.