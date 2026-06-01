交易 SiTime Corp - SITM 差價合約SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, µPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.
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