首頁市場股票SiTime Corp

交易 SiTime Corp - SITM 差價合約

678.94+230.75%
The chart shows the SITM stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 678.94, a high of 683.9, and a low of 662.95.
賣出

676.26

買入

678.94

2.68
低點: 662.95高點: 683.9
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差2.68
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.02149%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.00074%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價N/A
開倉683.9
1 年變化320.5%
日區間662.95 - 683.9

交易 SiTime Corp - SITM 差價合約

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, µPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

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