交易 JTEKT Corporation - 6473 差價合約 JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units. It also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; and medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers. In addition, the company offers bearings, oil seals, and Torsen and oil pumps. Further, it provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining centers, and others; and mechatronic products. The company offers its products for use in various industries, including automotive components, steel production, railways, aviation/aerospace, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and wind power generation, as well as for office/home/leisure use under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.