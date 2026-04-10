交易 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC - AMSU 差價合約 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (LSE: AMS) is a UK-based developer of advanced wound care and surgical products used in hospitals and clinical settings worldwide. Its portfolio includes tissue adhesives, dressings, and infection control solutions, combining proprietary technology with strong regulatory credentials. Focused on innovation and global expansion, AMS supports better clinical outcomes and efficiency in surgical and wound management.