交易 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC - AMSU 差價合約Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (LSE: AMS) is a UK-based developer of advanced wound care and surgical products used in hospitals and clinical settings worldwide. Its portfolio includes tissue adhesives, dressings, and infection control solutions, combining proprietary technology with strong regulatory credentials. Focused on innovation and global expansion, AMS supports better clinical outcomes and efficiency in surgical and wound management.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025