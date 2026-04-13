交易 CenterPoint Energy Inc - CNP 差價合約 A public utility holding, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a leading American electric and natural gas company. Headquartered in Houston, it operates and owns electric transmission and gas distribution facilities. A Fortune 500 company, CenterPoint operates in several segments, including the Electric Transmission & Distribution segment, Natural Gas Distribution segment, energy services segment, and Midstream Investments segment. Included to the S&P 500 and the DJUA indices, CenterPoint Energy share price (CNP) is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).