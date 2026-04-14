交易 Sekisui House, Ltd. - 1928jp 差價合約 Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.