交易 Kobe Steel, Ltd. - 5406 差價合約 Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders. It also provides welding products, such as robots and electric power sources; and welding materials ranging from covered electrodes, semi-automatic welding wires, and wires and fluxes for automatic welding. In addition, the company offers aluminum plates, and copper sheets and strips; and standard compressors, rotating machinery, tire and rubber machinery, plastic processing machinery, technology equipment, rolling mills, and high pressure equipment, as well as air separation plants, LNG vaporizers, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and micro channel reactors. Further, it operates iron direct reduction plants, water treatment facilities, gas pipe injection facilities, gasification and melting furnaces, and PCB detoxification facilities, as well as provides grid-type sabo dams for erosion control; and produces and sells water. Additionally, the company offers hydraulic excavators, mini wheel loaders, and road machinery; construction, metal, forestry, and industrial waste recycling machinery; and crawler and wheel cranes. It also generates and supplies electric power; offers material and structural analysis, testing, physical analysis, and other services; and manufactures and sells target materials and test equipment. Kobe Steel, Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.