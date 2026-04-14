交易 Kobe Steel, Ltd. - 5406 差價合約Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders. It also provides welding products, such as robots and electric power sources; and welding materials ranging from covered electrodes, semi-automatic welding wires, and wires and fluxes for automatic welding. In addition, the company offers aluminum plates, and copper sheets and strips; and standard compressors, rotating machinery, tire and rubber machinery, plastic processing machinery, technology equipment, rolling mills, and high pressure equipment, as well as air separation plants, LNG vaporizers, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and micro channel reactors. Further, it operates iron direct reduction plants, water treatment facilities, gas pipe injection facilities, gasification and melting furnaces, and PCB detoxification facilities, as well as provides grid-type sabo dams for erosion control; and produces and sells water. Additionally, the company offers hydraulic excavators, mini wheel loaders, and road machinery; construction, metal, forestry, and industrial waste recycling machinery; and crawler and wheel cranes. It also generates and supplies electric power; offers material and structural analysis, testing, physical analysis, and other services; and manufactures and sells target materials and test equipment. Kobe Steel, Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025