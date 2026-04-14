交易 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - 4507 差價合約Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics. Its primary products include Cymbalta, a serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor used for the treatment of depression, anxiety, diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia pain, chronic lower back pain, and osteoarthritis pain; Intuniv, a selective a2 adrenergic receptor agonist to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; Xofluza, an anti-influenza agent; and Symproic, a cancer pain analgesic tablet. It has a research collaborative agreement with National University Corporation Kyoto University to focus on drug discovery and medical research for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; strategic collaboration with Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize SAGE-217 for MDD and other indications; license and research collaboration for the treatment of mycobacterial diseases with Hsiri Therapeutics Inc.; a strategic collaboration with Tetra Discovery Partners LLC for the clinical development and commercialization of BPN14770, a selective phosphodiesterase-4D allosteric inhibitor; a collaborative research agreement with PeptiDream Inc. for the discovery and development of a series of blood brain barrier penetrating peptide drug-conjugate; and strategic alliance with Tetra Therapeutics to develop and commercialize BPN14770 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X syndrome, and other indications. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
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