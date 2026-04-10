交易 ActiveOps plc - AOMgb 差價合約 ActiveOps plc (LSE: AOM) is a UK-based software company delivering workforce optimisation and operational management solutions for service-based enterprises. Its flagship product, WorkiQ, uses AI and data analytics to help financial services, insurance, and healthcare providers improve productivity and resource planning. With growing demand for performance visibility in hybrid working environments, ActiveOps supports operational excellence at scale.