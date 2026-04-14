交易 Tosoh Corporation - 4042 差價合約 Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders. It also offers chromatographic columns, and media and diagnostic systems; clinical diagnostic systems; Portland cement, blast-furnace slag cement, and fly-ash cement; and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the company provides ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, tertiary butyl alcohol, cumene, and aromatic compounds; and ethyleneamines, bromine, hydrobromic acids, flame retardants, non-aqueous solvents, chelating agents, ethylene dichloride, and sodium styrenesulfonate. Further, it offers polymers, such as ethylene vinyl-acetate copolymers, adhesive polymers, low and high-density polyethylene products, synthetic rubbers, functional polymers, and polyvinyl chloride pastes; and polyurethanes (PU), including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, hexamethylene diisocyanate, adhesives, coating resins, elastomers, polyisocyanates for PU paints, and polyols. Additionally, it manufactures and sells water treatment systems; and engages in the construction and repair businesses. It also offers logistics, administration, personnel, and IT support services. It serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, bulk commodities, communications, consumer goods, diagnostics, eco-business, electrical and electronics, food, medical, packaging, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photovoltaic, semiconductor, textiles and clothing, and transportation markets. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.