交易 DEUTZ AG - DEZ 差價合約 Deutz AG (ETR: DEZ) is a German manufacturer of diesel and gas engines for industrial, agricultural, and construction machinery. With a global footprint and strong aftermarket business, Deutz is transitioning toward hybrid and electric powertrains through its Green Strategy 2030. The company’s innovation in low-emission and zero-emission systems supports regulatory-driven demand. Deutz offers investors cyclical exposure to industrial recovery and long-term optionality in off-highway electrification.