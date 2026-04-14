交易 Kuraray Co., Ltd. - 3405 差價合約 Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells resins, chemicals, fibers, and other products. The company offers resins, such as POVAL, PVB, and EVOH resins/films; chemicals, such as methacrylic resin, isoprene-based chemicals, polyamide resin, and medical-related products; fibers, including vinylon, artificial leather, non-woven fabric, hook-and-loop fasteners, and polyester fibers; and carbon materials and high-performance membranes/systems for water treatment. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.