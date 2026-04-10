交易 ARKO Petroleum Corp. - APC 差價合約 Andarko (APC) is one of the world’s leading natural gas and oil exploration and production companies. It operates through the following business units: Gas and Oil Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Midstream. Whereas Gas and Oil Exploration and Production unit is committed to finding and producing gas, oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, the Midstream unit is engaged in processing and transporting the company’s products. The marketing department distributes Andarko’s products. Andarko Petroleum is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).