交易 PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The - PNC 差價合約The PNC Financial Services Group is a major diversified financial services company, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Founded in 1845, the company employs over 50,000 people and manages more than 2,500 branches across the United States. The PNC Group divides their operation into the following business units: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The BlackRock segment operates an investment management firm, catering to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The financial services corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘PNC’ and is featured in the S&P500 Index. Capital.com enables you to browse the PNC Financial Services share price chart in real time and find more investment opportunities within the finance industry.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025
PNC Financial 第一季度利潤大增，業績攀升
Reuters News•Europe
收購 FirstBank，貸款增長強勁，PNC Financial 利潤大增
Reuters News•Europe
《焦點》沃什財務披露顯示資產逾1億美元，若獲確認將成最富有美聯儲主席
Reuters News•Europe
4 月 15 日星期三
Reuters News•Europe