交易 Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The - HIG 差價合約 Hartford Financial Services (HIG), often referred to as the Hartford, is an insurance and financial services company operating across the United States. The company is divided into six key units: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property and Casualty, Mutual Funds, Group Benefits, and Talcott Resolution. The company was set up in 1810. The company’s head office is based in Hartford, Connecticut. The Hartford portfolio of services features car insurance, home insurance, flood and umbrella insurance, business insurance, etc. Over the years the company received a range of prestigious titles and awards including ‘Top Workplace’. The Hartford trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To catch up with the latest Hartford Financial Services share price, follow Capital.com.