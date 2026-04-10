交易 Auto Partner SA - APRpl 差價合約 Auto Partner S.A. (WSE: APR) is a leading Polish distributor of automotive spare parts and accessories, serving the independent aftermarket across Europe. With an extensive product range and efficient logistics network, Auto Partner supports fast delivery to garages and retailers. Its scalable infrastructure and focus on digital order systems enable strong organic growth and margin expansion. The company offers investors exposure to the rising demand for replacement parts across a growing vehicle base in Central and Eastern Europe.