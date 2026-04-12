交易 Euro / US Dollar_W 差價合約Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.
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日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
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