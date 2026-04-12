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交易 Euro / US Dollar_W 差價合約

當前暫時無法進行市場交易當前市場资讯 截至 2026-04-12 18:45:16
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.0009
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
0 %
($0.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

0.00000%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
0 %
($0.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

0.00000%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量100
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.03%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Euro / US Dollar_W 差價合約

Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.

最新貨幣文章

日圓走勢預測
日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025
Reuters NewsEurope
歐洲匯市：英鎊回升至伊朗戰爭爆發前水平，因市場寄望衝突得到解決
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》歐元兌美元創美國襲擊伊朗以來新高，或將向上突破
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市短評》美元多倉創2025年2月以來新高，這些頭寸可能面臨困境
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》在當前環境下，金價可能會進一步上漲
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》儘管遭遇挫折，近期價格走勢仍顯示美元兌日圓將走高
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》英鎊兌美元出現軋空的可能性升高
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》歐元兌美元的看漲勢頭日益增強
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》歐元兌美元和日圓走強，其他歐元交叉盤則相對疲軟
Reuters NewsEurope
《匯市簡訊》歐元/美元買氣強勁，歐元/日圓上看紀錄新高
Reuters NewsEurope
10:33 (UTC), 13 undefined 2026
歐洲匯市：英鎊走低，因美伊和平談判破裂刺激能源價格飆升

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2024-08-29
d**********

操作簡單，安全可靠！對新手太友好啦~已經推薦給周圍的朋友啦

2022-06-20
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順滑介面

2024-06-15
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很簡單

2023-07-16
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容易操作，有教學影片提示

2022-03-03
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可體驗，有中文。感覺挺好

2021-05-05
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大家應該利用Credit card 入錢或提取按金, 我個人就試過, 非常快及方便。

2023-02-15
y*********

帳號申請與審核快速，商品多樣，支援在台灣使用TradingView交易(有些經紀商不開放台灣用戶使用TradingView下單交易)

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