交易 WEC Energy Group Inc - WEC WEC Energy Group (WEC) is an American Fortune 500 company delivering electric and natural gas. Established in 1986 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, the company operates via 8 principal utilities and two other subsidiaries, serving approximately 4.4 million customers. WEC Energy Group operates 70,000 miles of electric distribution lines, as well as 44,000 miles of transmission lines and natural gas distribution lines. A S&P 500 component, WEC Energy Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Follow the WEC Energy Group share price (WEC) at Capital.com.