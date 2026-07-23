交易 Meitu Inc - 1357Meitu Inc (HKG: 1357) is a leading Chinese technology company specialising in AI-driven beauty and social media applications. Best known for its flagship Meitu app, the company provides innovative photo and video editing tools that enhance digital creativity. Expanding beyond mobile apps, Meitu is investing in AI-powered beauty solutions, e-commerce, and blockchain technologies to redefine the intersection of technology and self-expression. With a vast user base across Asia and beyond, the company continues to shape the future of digital aesthetics and visual AI.
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