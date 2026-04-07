جميع الأسواق والأدوات المتاحة للتداول

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3I GROUP PLC ORD 73 19/22P
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3M
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4DMedical Limited
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC ORD 38 6/13P
8x8 Inc
908 Devices Inc
A O Smith
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A10 Networks Inc
A2A SPA
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AAON Inc
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Abbvie
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AC Immune SA
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Accel Entertainment Inc
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Accent Group Limited
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Accesso Technology Group PLC
Acciona, S.A.
ACCO Brands Corp
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ACI Worldwide, Inc.
ACM Research, Inc.
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Acuity Brands Inc
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ACV Auctions Inc
ACWA Power Co
Adairs Limited
Adamas Trust Inc
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AdaptHealth Corp.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
Adastria Co., Ltd.
Addtech B
Addus HomeCare Corp
Addvalue Technologies Ltd
Adecco AG
Ades Holding Co
Adidas AG
Adient
ADMA Biologics, Inc.
Admiral Group PLC
ADNOC Drilling Co PJSC
Adnoc Gas PLC
ADNOC Logistics & Services
Adobe Systems Inc
Adocia SA
ADT Inc.
ADTRAN Holdings Inc
ADVA OPT.NETW.SE O.N.
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Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
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Advanced Flower Capital Inc
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Adyen NV
Aebi Schmidt Holding AG
AECOM
Aedas Homes, S.A.U.
Aegean Airlines SA
Aegon N.V.
Aehr Test Systems
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Aena S.M.E., S.A.
Aeon Co., Ltd.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
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AFC Energy PLC
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Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC
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Aldar Properties PJSC
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Alector, Inc.
Alexander's Inc
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Algoma Steel Group Inc.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
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Alight Inc
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Alimak Group
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
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Allbirds, Inc.
Allegiant Travel Co
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Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
Alliance Witan PLC
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Allison Transmission Holdings
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Allot Ltd
Allreal Holding AG
Allstate Corp/The
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Altria Group Inc
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Alvotech SA
Alzamend Neuro, Inc.
AMA Group
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Amarin Corporation plc
Amaroq Limited
Amazon.com Inc
Ambarella, Inc. - Ordinary Shar
Ambev SA
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
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Ames National Corp
Ametek
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Amgen
Amica SA
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Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amlak Finance PJSC
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.
Amotiv Limited
Amova SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF
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AMP Limited
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
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ANA Holdings Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc.
AnaptysBio
Andersen Group Inc.
Angang Steel Company Limited
ANGI Homeservices
Anglo American PLC
Anglo Asian Mining PLC
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited
ANI Pharma
Annaly Capital Management
Ansell Limited
ANTA SPORTS
Anterix Inc
Antero Resources
Antofagasta
ANZ Banking Group
AO WORLD PLC ORD 0.25P
Aon PLC
APA Group
Apache
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aperam S.A.
Apex Investment Co PSC
Apogee Enterprises Inc
Apogee Therapeutics Inc
Appen Limited
Appfolio Inc
Appian
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Inc
Applied Digital Corp
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
Applied Materials
Applied Nutrition PLC
Applied Optoelectronics Inc
Applovin Corporation
AptarGroup Inc
Aptiv PLC
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
Arabian Pipes Co
Arafura Rare Earths LTD
Aramark
Aramex PJSC
Aramis Group SAS
ARB Corporation
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Arcadis NV
ArcBest Corporation
Arcellx Inc
ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal - USD
Archer Aviation Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland
Archrock Inc
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc
Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardent Health Partners Inc
Ardmore Shipping Corp
Ares Capital Corporation
Argan Inc
Argo Investments
Arista Networks
Aristocrat Leisure
ARK Artificial Intelligence & Robotics UCITS ETF
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF
ARK Innovation ETF
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
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Arko Corp.
ARKO Petroleum Corp.
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES ORD
ARM Holdings PLC
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc
Armstrong World Industries Inc
Aroundtown SA
Arqit Quantum Inc.
Array Digital Infrastructure Inc
Array Technologies, Inc.
ArriVent Biopharma Inc
Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Arrow Financial Corp
Arrowhead Pharma
Arteris, Inc.
Artesian Resources Corp
Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Articore Group Ltd
Artisan Partners Asset Manageme
Artivion Inc
Artrya Limited
Arvinas Inc
Aryzta AG
ASA International Group PLC
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Asana, Inc.
ASBISc Enterprises PLC
Asbury Automotive Group Inc
Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ashland Global
Ashmore Group Plc
Ashtead Technology Holdings plc
Asian Pay Tv Tr
ASM International NV
ASM Pacific Technology Limited
ASML Holding N.V.
ASML Holding N.V.
ASOS PLC
ASP Isotopes Inc
Aspen Group
ASR Nederland NV
Assa Abloy B
Asseco Poland SA
Asseco South Eastern Europe SA
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Assertio Holdings, Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali SPA
Associated British Foods PLC
AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
Astec Industries Inc
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Astera Labs Inc
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
Astrana Health Inc
AstraZeneca PLC - GBP
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Astronics Corp
Astrotech
Asure
ASX Limited
AT&T Inc
AtaiBeckley Inc
Atalaya Mining PLC
Atea
Aterian, Inc.
Athens International Airport SA
Athens Water Supply & Sewage C
Atkore Inc
Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - A
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Atlas Arteria
Atlas Copco A
Atlas Copco B
Atlassian Corporation Plc
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc
ATN International Inc
Atomera Incorporated
Atos
ATOSS Software SE
ATRenew Inc
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A.
AtriCure Inc
Atrium Ljungberg B
Atrium Therapeutics Inc.
Attendo
AUB Group Limited
Auckland International Airport Limited
Auction Technology Group plc
Audinate Group Limited
AudioCodes Ltd
AudioEye, Inc.
Aumann AG
Aurelia Metals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aurizon Holdings
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Aurora Innovation, Inc.
Aurubis AG
Austal Limited
Austevoll Seafood
Australian Agricultural Company
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd
Australian Foundation Investment Company
Australian Strategic Materials Ltd
Australian United Investment Company
Auto Partner SA
AUTO1 Group SE
Autodesk, Inc.
Autohellas Tourist and Trading
Autohome Inc.
Autoliv Inc
Autoliv SDR - SEK
Autolus Therapeutics PLC
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Autonation
Autotrader Group Plc
AutoZone Inc
Avalonbay Communities
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
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Avanza Bank Holding
Avery Dennison
Aviat Networks Inc
Avient Corporation
Avio SpA
Avis Budget Group, Inc.
Avista Corp
Aviva PLC
Avnet
Avolta
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Axalta Coating Systems
Axcelis
Axfood
Axis Bank GDR
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
Axogen Inc
Axon Enterprise Inc
Axsome Therapeutics Inc
AXT Inc
Aytu BioScience, Inc.
Ayvens SA
Azenta Inc
Azimut Holding SPA
Aztech Global Ltd
AZZ Inc
B&G Foods Inc
B&M European Value Retail PLC
B2Holding
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, I
Babcock International Group PLC
Baby Bunting Group Limited
Backblaze Inc
BAE Systems plc
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited
Baidu Inc
Baidu Inc - ADR
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC
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Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc
Baker Hughes, a GE company
Bakkafrost
Bakkt Inc
Balchem Corp
Balfour Beatty PLC
Ball
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Ballys Intralot SA
Banc of California Inc
Banca Generali SPA
Banca IFIS SpA
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Banca Popolare Di Sondrio SCPA
BancFirst Corp
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
BANCO BPM
Banco Bradesco Adr Repstg 1 Prf
Banco de Chile - ADR
Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
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Banco Santander Chile - ADR
Banco Santander, S.A.
Bancolombia - ADR
Bandwidth Inc.
Bank AlBilad
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA
Bank Millennium SA
Bank of America Corp
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Bank of Marin Bancorp
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BANKCOMM
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Bankinter, S.A.
Banner Corp
Banyan Tree
Baozun Inc.
Bapcor Limited
Barclays PLC
Barings BDC Inc
Barnes & Noble Education Inc
Barratt Redrow PLC
Barrett Business Services Inc
Barrick Mining Corp
Basf SE
Basilea Pharma AG
Basler AG
Bath & Body Works, Inc.
Bathurst Resources Limited
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Baxter International
Bayer AG
BB Biotech AG
BBB Foods Inc. Class A
BCA MPS
BCE Inc.
BCI Minerals Limited
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
Beach Energy Ltd
Beacon Financial Corp
Beacon Lighting Group Limited
Beam Global
Beam Therapeutics Inc.
Beazley PLC
Bechtle AG
Becton Dickinson
Beeline Holdings Inc
Befesa SA
Bega Cheese Ltd
Beiersdorf AG
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited
Bel Fuse Inc
Belden Inc
BellRing Brands Inc
Bellway PLC
Benchmark Electronics Inc
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Benefit Systems SA
Benitec Biopharma Inc.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
BeOne Medicines Ltd
Berkeley Energia Limited
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
Berkshire Hathaway Inc - A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc - B
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BETA Technologies, Inc.
Betashares Australian Equities Strong Bear Complex ETF
Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF
Betashares Gold Bullion Currency Hedged ETF
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Betsson B
Better Home & Finance Holding Co
Beyond Meat Inc
BeyondSpring Inc.
BHG Retail REIT
BHP Group Limited
BHP Group Ltd
BHP GROUP PLC
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC
Big Technologies plc
Big Yellow Group PLC
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.
Biglari Holdings Inc
Bilfinger SE
Bilia A
Bilibili Inc.
Bill.com Inc
BIO-key International, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
Bio-Techne Corp
BioArctic AB ser. B
BioCryst
Biodesix, Inc.
Biogaia B
Biogen Inc.
BIOHAVEN ORD
BioLife Solutions Inc
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
Biomerieux
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
BioNtech SE
Bioventix PLC
Bioventus Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
Birkenstock Holding Ltd
Bit Digital, Inc.
Bitdeer Technologies Group
BitGo Holdings, Inc.
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
BJ's Restaurants Inc
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
BKI Investment Company
Black Bear Minerals Limited
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.
Blackbaud Inc
BlackBerry Limited
Blackline
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust PLC
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PL
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackSky Technology Inc
Blackstone Group Units
Blackstone Minerals Limited
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Blend Labs, Inc.
Blink Charging Co.
Block Inc
Bloom Energy Corporation
Bloomin' Brands Inc
Blue Bird Corp
Blue Owl Capital Inc
BlueNord ASA
Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF
BlueScope Steel Limited
BMW AG
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB
BNPP Bank Polska SA
Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc.
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited
Bodycote PLC
Boeing Co
Boise Cascade, L.L.C.
BOK Financial Corp
Boku Inc
Boliden AB
Bollore SA
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bonava B
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF
Booking Holdings Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
BorgWarner Inc
Borouge PLC
Borr Drilling Limited
Borussia Dortmund
Boryszew SA
Boss Energy Ltd
Boston Beer Co Inc/The
Boston Omaha Corp
Boston Scientific
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Boustead
Bouygues
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP ORD
Box, Inc.
Boxlight Corporation
Boyd Gaming Corporation
BP Marsh & Partners PLC
BP PLC - GBP
BP PLC - USD
Bper Banca SPA
Brady Corp
BrainChip Holdings Limited
Brambles Limited
Brandywine Realty Trust
Bravura Solutions
Braze, Inc.
BRC Asia
BRC Group Holdings Inc
BRC Inc.
BRCK Group PLC
Bread Financial Holdings Inc
Brenntag AG
Breville Group Limited
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
Bridgeline Digital
Bridgestone Corporation
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd
Brighthouse Financial Inc
BrightSpring Health Services Inc
Brightstar Lottery
Brightstar Resources Ltd
Brinker International
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
British American Tobacco - GBP
British American Tobacco - USD
British Land Reit
Brixmor Property Group
Broadcom Inc.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Broken Hill Mines Limited
Brookdale Senior Living Inc
Brookfield Asset Management Inc (CA)
Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Infrastructure Partn
Brooks Macdonald Group PLC
Brown-Forman Corporation
Bruker Corp
Brunel International N.V.
Brunello Cucinel SPA
Brunswick
BT Group PLC
BTG Consulting PLC
Bubs Australia Limited
Bucher Industries AG
Buckle Inc/The
Budimex SA
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
Builders FirstSource Inc
Bukit Sembawang
Bullish
Bumble Inc.
Bumitama Agri
Bunzl
Burberry Group PLC
Bure Equity AB
Bureau Veritas International
Burford Capital Ltd
Burjeel Holdings PLC
Burlington Stores
Buru Energy
Butterfly Network Inc.
Buzzi Unicem Senza Vincoli SPA
BW LPG Ltd
BW Offshore
BWP Group
BWX Technologies, Inc.
BXP Inc
BYD Company Limited
BYD Electronic International Co Limited
Byggmax Group
Bytes Technology Group plc
C&D International Investment Group Limited
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
C3.ai, Inc.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
Cable One Inc
Cabot Corp
CACI International Inc
Cadeler A/S
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Cadiz
CAE Inc - CAD
Caesars Entertainment Corporation
Cairn Homes PLC (Euronext Dublin)
CaixaBank, S.A.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc
Caleres Inc
Callaway Golf Company
Calumet Inc
Cambria Global Real Estate ETF
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
Camden National Corp
Camden Property Trust
Cameco Corporation
Cameco Corporation (US)
Campbell Soup
Camping World Holdings Inc
Camtek Ltd/Israel
Canaan Inc
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Imperial Bank Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian National Railway
Canadian Natural Resource Ltd
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ord Shs
Canadian Solar Inc
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
Cancom SE
Candel Therapeutics Inc
Cango Inc/KY
Canon Inc.
Canopy Growth Corporation
Cantaloupe Inc
Capcom Co Ltd
Capgemini SE
Capita PLC
Capital City Bank
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
Capital One Financial Corp
Capital Southwest
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Capitaland India Trust
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
CapitaLand Investment Limited
CapitaR China Tr
Capitol Federal
Capri Holdings Limited
Capricor Therapeutics Inc
Capricorn Energy Plc.
Capricorn Metals Limited
Capstone Copper Corporation (CDI)
Car Group Ltd
Card Factory PLC
Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardinal Health
Cardlytics
CareDx Inc
CareTrust REIT Inc
CarGurus
Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carlisle Cos Inc
Carma Limited
Carmax
Carnarvon Petroleum
Carnival Corp
Carnival PLC - GBP
Carpenter Technology Corp
Carrefour
Carrier Global Corporation
Cars.com Inc.
Carter's Inc
Carvana Co.
Casella
Casey's General Stores Inc
Casino Guichard Perrachon
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Cass Information Systems Inc
Castellum
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catapult Group International
Catena
Caterpillar
Cathay
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
Cava Group Inc
Cavco Industries Inc
CBOE Global Markets, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc.
CCL Industries Inc
CD Projekt SA
CDL HTrust
CDW Corp/DE
CECO Environmental Corp
Cedar Woods Properties
Celanese
Celcuity Inc
Celestica Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics Inc
Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
Celon Pharma SA
Celsius
Celularity Inc.
Cembra Money Bank AG
Cemex Adr Rep 10 Par
Cencora Inc
Cenergy Holdings SA
Cenntro Inc
Cenovus Energy Inc
Centene
CenterPoint Energy Inc
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited
Central Asia Metals PLC
Central Bancompany, Inc.
Central Garden & Pet Co
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Central Puerto S.A. - ADR
Centrica PLC
Centrus Energy Corp
Centuria Capital Group
Centuria Industrial REIT
Centurion
Centurion Accommodation REIT
Century Aluminum
Ceragon Networks Ltd
Cerence Inc.
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Cerillion PLC
Certara, Inc.
Cerus Corp
Cettire Ltd
CEVA
Cf Industries Holdings
CGI Group Inc (CA)
Chagee Holdings Ltd
Chalice Mining Ltd
Challenger Limited
Champion Iron
Chanson International Holding
Chargepoint Holdings Inc.
Charles Schwab
Chart Industries Inc
Charter Communications, Inc.
Charter Hall Group
Charter Hall Retail REIT
Chatham Lodging Trust
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
Cheesecake Factory Inc/The
Chegg, Inc.
Chemed Corp
Chemours
Chemring Group Plc
Chemung
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Chery Automobile Co Ltd
Chesapeake Utilities Corp
Chesnara PLC
Chevron
Chewy, Inc.
Chime Financial Inc
Chimera Investment Corp
China Aviation
China Cinda Asset Management Co. Ltd.
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited
China Coal Energy Company Limited
China Construction Bank Corporation
China Eastern Airlines Ltd
China Everbright
China Everbright International Limited
China Gas Holdings Limited
China Life Insurance Company Limited
China Literature Limited
China Lodging Group, Limited
China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd.
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
China Merchants Securities
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.
China Mobile Limited
China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.
China National Building Material Company Limited
China Oilfield Services Limited
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
China Railway Group Limited
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited
China Resources Gas Group Limited
China Resources Land Limited
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
China State Construction International Holdings Limited
China Sunsine
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
China Vanke Co. Ltd.
China XLX Fertiliser Ltd
China Yuchai International Ltd
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
Chiyoda Corporation
Chocoladef. Lindt & Spruengli AG
Choice Hotels International Inc
Chord Energy
Chorus Limited
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Christian Dior Se
Chrysalis Investments Limited
Chubb
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Church & Dwight Company Inc
Churchill Downs Inc
CI Games SA
CIE Automotive, S.A.
Ciena
Cigna
Cimpress PLC
Cincinnati Financial Corp
Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Cineverse Corp
Cintas Corporation
CION Investment Corp
Cipher Mining Inc.
Circle Internet Group Inc
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citi Trends
CITIC Limited
CITIC Securities Company Limited
Citigroup Inc
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citizens & Northern Corp
Citizens Financial Group
City Holding
City of London Investment Group PLC
City Of London Investment Trust
CityDev
CK Asset Holdings Limited
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited
Clariane SE
Clariant AG
Clarkson PLC
Clas Ohlson B
Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
Clean Harbors Inc
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
CleanSpark, Inc.
CleanTech Lithium Plc
Clear Secure, Inc.
Clearfield
ClearOne
ClearPoint Neuro Inc
Clearwater Paper Corp
Clene Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Climb Global Solutions Inc
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Cloetta B
Clorox
Close Brothers Group PLC
Cloudflare Inc.
Clover Health Investments
CLP Holdings Limited
CLS Holdings PLC
CMB Tech NV
CMC MARKETS PLC ORD 25P
CME Group Inc.
CMS Energy
CNA Financial Corp
CNB Financial Corp/PA
CNH Industrial NV
CNO Financial Group Inc
CNOOC Limited
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNX Resources Corporation
Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited
Coats Group PLC
Coca-Cola Bottling
Coca-Cola Co
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Coca-Cola HBC AG - GBP
Cochlear Limited
Codan Limited
Codexis
Coeur Mining, Inc.
Cogent
Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cognex Corporation
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cohen & Steers Inc
COHERENT CORP
Coherus Oncology Inc
Cohort PLC
Cohu
Coinbase Global Inc
Coinshares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund
Coles Group Limited
Colgate-Palmolive Co
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
Collins Foods Limited
Columbia Banking System Inc
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF
Columbia Sportswear
Columbus McKinnon Corp/NY
Comcast A
Comet Holding AG
Comfort Systems USA Inc
ComfortDelGro
Commerce Bancshares Inc/MO
Commerce.com Inc
Commerzbank AG
Commonwealth Bank Of Australia FPO
Community Financial System Inc
Community Health Systems Inc
Community Trust Bancorp Inc
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Compagnie De Saint Gobain
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - ADR
Compania Cervecerias Unidas - ADR
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR
Compass Group PLC
Compass Minerals International Inc
Compass Pathways PLC - ADR
Compass Therapeutics, Inc.
Compass, Inc.
Compugen Ltd. - Ordinary Shares
Computacenter PLC
Computershare Limited
COMSYS Holdings Corporation
ConAgra Foods
Concentrix Corporation
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc
Concurrent Technologies PLC
Conduent Inc
Conduit Holdings Limited
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc
ConocoPhillips
Consolidated Edison
Constellation Brands
Constellation Energy Corporation
Constellation Software Inc
Constellium SE
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.
Construction Partners Inc
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund
Contango Silver & Gold Inc
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd
Continental AG
ConvaTec Group PLC
Cooper
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
Copa Holdings SA
Copart, Inc.
COPT Defense Properties
Corbion N.V.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Corcept Therapeutics Inc
Core Laboratories
Core Lithium Ltd.
Core Natural Resources
Core Scientific Inc
Corebridge Financial Inc
CoreCivic, Inc.
CoreWeave Inc.
CorMedix
Corning
Cornish Metals Inc.
Coronado Global Resources Inc.
Corp America Airports SA
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA
Corsair Gaming, Inc.
Cortina Holdings
CorVel Corp
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd.
COSCO SHP SG
Costamare Inc
CoStar Group, Inc.
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Coterra Energy Inc
Coty
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
Coupang, Inc.
Coursera, Inc.
Covenant Logistics Group Inc
Covista Inc
Covivio SA
Coya Therapeutics Inc
CRA International Inc
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
Crane NXT Co
Craneware PLC
Cranswick PLC
Credicorp Ltd.
Credit Acceptance
Credit Agricole
Credit Saison Co., Ltd.
Credo Technology Group Holding Limited
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC
Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
CRH PLC - GBP
Cricut Inc
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Criteo S.A.
Critical Metals Corp
Crocs, Inc.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC ORD 10.
Cromwell Property Group
Cronos Group Inc.
Cross Country
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc
Crown Castle International
Crown Holdings, Inc.
CRRC Corporation Limited
Cryoport, Inc.
CSE Global
CSG N.V.
CSG Systems
CSL Limited
CSOP FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF
CSOP iEDGE Southeast Asia+ Tech Index ETF
Csop SG Etf Series I-Csop Iedge S-Reit Leaders Index Etf
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited
CSW Industrials Inc
CSX Corp
CT Healthcare Trust Plc
CTF Services Ltd
CTS Corp
Cts Eventim AG
Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
Cullinan Therapeutics Inc
Cumberland
Cummins
CuriosityStream Inc.
Curis, Inc.
Currys PLC
Customers Bancorp Inc
CVB Financial
CVR Energy Inc
CVRx, Inc.
CVS Group PLC
CVS Health
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.
Cyfrowy Polsat SA
Cytek Biosciences Inc
Cytokinetics Inc
CytomX Therapeutics Inc
D-Wave Quantum Inc
D.R. Horton
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Daikin Industries,Ltd.
Daily Journal Corp
Daimler Truck Holding AG
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd.
Daiwa House Logistics Trust
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daktronics
Dana Gas PJSC
Dana Incorporated
Danaher
Danaos Corporation
Danone
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Darden Restaurants
DarioHealth Corp.
Darling Ingredients Inc
Dassault Aviat
Dassault System
Data I/O
Data#3 Limited
Datadog Inc
Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd.
Datavault AI Inc
Datawalk SA
Dauch Corporation
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
Dave Inc.
Davide Campari-Milano NV
Davita
Day One Biopharmaceuticals
DBS
DBV Technologies SA
DCC PLC
Debenhams Group
Deckers Outdoor Corporation
Deere
Defi Technologies Inc
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Definium Therapeutics Inc
Del Monte Pac
Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delfi
Delivery Hero SE
Dell Technologies Inc.
Delta Air Lines Inc
Deluxe Corp
Denali Therapeutics
Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Sha
DENSO Corporation
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Derwent London PLC
Design Therapeutics Inc
Destination XL Group
Destiny Tech100 Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Boerse AG
Deutsche Euroshop AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Wohnen AG
DEUTZ AG
Develop Global Ltd
Devon Energy
DexCom, Inc.
Dexus
Deyaar Development PJSC
DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd
DHL Group
DHT Holdings Inc
Diaceutics Plc
Diageo Adr Rep 4
Diageo PLC
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Diamond Hill
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
DiamondRock Hospitality Co
Diana Shipping Inc
Diasorin SPA
Dicker Data Limited
Dicks Sporting
Digi International Inc
Digimarc Corp
Diginex Ltd
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC
Digital Core REIT Management Pte Ltd
Digital Realty Trust
Digital Turbine, Inc.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
DigitalX Limited
Dillards Cl A
Dime Community Bancshares Inc
Dino Polska SA
Diodes
Dios Fastigheter
Diploma PLC
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Robotics AI & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3x Shares
DISC MEDICINE ORD
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC ORD 5P
Discovery Silver Corp.
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A.
Distribution Solutions Group Inc
Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified United Investment Limited
DKSH Holding Ltd
dLocal Limited
Dmc Global
Dnb
Dno
DNOW Inc
DocMorris AG
DocuSign Inc
Dolby Laboratories Inc
Dollar General
Dollar Tree, Inc.
Dollarama Inc
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dom Development SA
Dominion Energy
Domino's Pizza Group PLC
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises - AU
Domino’s Pizza Inc - US
Domo, Inc.
Donaldson Co Inc
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
DoorDash Inc
Dorchester Minerals LP
Dorian LPG Ltd
Dorman
dotdigital group plc
Douglas AG
Douglas Dynamics Inc
Douglas Elliman Inc
Dover
Dow Inc.
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
DowDuPont Inc.
Downer EDI
Doximity, Inc.
DPM Metals Inc
Dr. Martens plc
DRAEGERWERK ST.A.O.N.
DraftKings Inc.
Drake & Scull International PJSC
Drax Group PLC
DroneShield Ltd
Dropbox
DSM FIRMENICH ORD
DTE Energy Co
Dubai Electricity & Water Authority PJSC
Dubai Financial Market PJSC
Dubai Investments PJSC
Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC
Dubber Corporation Limited
Duerr AG
Duke Capital Ltd
Duke Energy Corporation
Dunelm Group PLC
Duolingo, Inc.
Dustin Group
Dutch Bros Inc.
Dxc Technology
DXP Enterprises
Dyadic International, Inc.
Dycom Industries
Dynatrace Holdings LLC
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
E.ON SE
Eagers Automotive Limited
Eagle Bancorp Inc
Eagle Materials
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
East Japan Railway Company
East Pipes Integrated Co for Industry
East West Bancorp Inc
Eastern Bankshares Inc
EastGroup Properties Inc
Eastman Chemical Co
Eastman Kodak Company
EasyJet PLC
Eaton
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
Ebara Corporation
eBay
Ebro Foods, S.A.
Echo Investment SA
EchoStar Corp
Eco Animal Health Group PLC
Ecolab Inc.
Ecopetrol S.A.
Edenred
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC
Edison International
Editas Medicine
EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A.
Edwards Lifesciences
EHang Holdings Limited
eHealth Inc
Eiffage
Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
Elastic N.V.
Elders Limited
Eldorado Gold Corporation
Electro Optic Systems
Electrolux B
Electronic Arts Inc
Elekta B
Element Solutions Inc
Elementis PLC
Elevance Health Inc.
ELF BEAUTY ORD
Eli Lilly & Co
Elior Group SA
Elis Services SA
Elite UK REIT
Elixirr International PLC
Ellaktor SA
Elm Co
Elme Communities
Elringklinger AG
Emaar Development PJSC
Emaar Properties PJSC
Embraer S.A.
EMCOR Group Inc
Emeco Holdings
Emeis SA (formerly Orpea SA)
Emera Inc
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
Emerson Electric Co
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp
Emirates Driving Co
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC
Emirates NBD PJSC
Emirates Reem Investments PJSC
Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC
EML Payments Limited
Emmi AG
Empire Metals Ltd
Empire State Realty Trust Inc
Employers Holdings Inc
EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet UCITS ETF
Ems-Chemie Holding AG
EMSTEEL Building Materials PJSC
Enact Holdings Inc
Enagás, S.A.
Enbridge Inc.
ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.
Encore Capital Group Inc
Encounter Resources Ltd
Endava PLC
Endeavour Mining plc
Endeavour Silver Corp.
Endesa, S.A.
Enea SA
Enel SPA
Energa SA
Energean Oil & Gas PLC
Energiekontor AG
Energizer Holdings, Inc. 7.50%
Energous Corporation
Energy Fuels Inc.
Energy Recovery Inc
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
Energy Transfer LP
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.
EnerSys
Engie
Eni SPA
ENN Energy Holdings Limited
Enovis Corporation
Enovix Corp
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enpro Inc
Entain Plc
Entegris Inc
Entergy Corp
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA)
Enviri Corp
Envista Holdings Corporation
EOG Resources
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc
EPAM Systems, Inc.
Epiroc AB (publ) - A
ePlus Inc
EPR Properties
EQT
EQT Partners AB
Equifax Inc
Equinix Inc
Equinor ASA
EquipmentShare.com Inc
Equity Bancshares Inc
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc
Equity Residential
ERA FPO ''A''
Eramet SA
Erasca Inc
Erg SPA
Ericsson - ADS each representin
Ericsson A
Ericsson B
Erie Indemnity Co
Ero Copper Corp
Escalade Inc
ESCO Technologies Inc
Eshraq Investments PJSC
ESR-REIT
ESS Tech, Inc.
Essa Pharma Inc
Essent Group Ltd
Essential utilities Inc
Essentra PLC
Essex Property
EssilorLuxottica SA
Essity AB - B
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc
Estee Lauder
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF
ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF
Etihad Etisalat Co
Etoro Group ltd
ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Indx CMCI Total Return ETN Se B
Etsy, Inc.
Eurazeo
Eurobank SA
Eurocash SA
Eurocell PLC
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Eurofins Scientific
Euronet Worldwide Inc
Euronext NV
European Opportunities Trust
Europris
Eutelsat Communications
Event Hospitality & Entertainment
Evercore Inc.
Everpure Inc
EverQuote Inc
Eversource Energy
EVERTEC Inc
EVgo, Inc.
Evoke PLC
Evolent Health Inc
Evolus Inc
Evolution Gaming Group AB
Evolution Mining Limited
Evommune, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Evotec SE
Exagen Inc.
Exail Technologies
Exelixis, Inc.
Exelon Corp
ExlService Holdings Inc
Exodus Movement Inc
Exor NV
eXp World Holdings Inc
Expand Energy Corp
Expedia Inc
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Expensify Inc
Experian
Exponent Inc
Expro Group Holdings NV
Extra Space Storage
Extreme Networks Inc
Exxon Mobil Corp
EyePoint Inc
EZCORP Inc
F & N
F&C Investment Trust PLC
F5 Networks, Inc.
Fabrinet
Fabryki Mebli Forte SA
FactSet Research Systems Inc
Faes Farma, S.A.
Fagerhult
Fair Isaac Corp
Fanuc Corporation
Far East HTrust
Far East Orchard
FAR Limited
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Fastenal Company
Fastighets Balder B
Fastly, Inc.
Faurecia
FDJ United
FDM Group (Holdings) PLC
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp
Federal Realty
Federal Signal Corp
FedEx Corp
FERGUSON PLC ORD 11 227/563P
Fermi Inc
Ferrari N.V. - EUR
Ferrari N.V. - USD
Ferretti SpA
Ferrexpo PLC
Ferroglobe PLC
Ferrovial, S.A.
Fertiglobe plc
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
Fidelity Emerging Markets LT
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality Income UCITS ETF
Fidelity European Values PLC
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund
Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Fidelity US Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF
Fidelity US Quality Income UCITS ETF
Fidus Investment Corp
Fielmann AG
Fifth Third Bancorp
Figma Inc.
Figure Technology Solutions Ltd
Filana Therapeutics Inc
Filtronic PLC
Financial Institutions Inc
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Fincantieri SpA
FINECOBANK
Fingerprint Cards B
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Fintel PLC
Firefly Aerospace Inc.
First BanCorp/Puerto Rico
First Bancorp/Southern Pines NC
First Bank
First Busey
First Business Financial Services Inc
First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC
First Commonwealth Financial Corp
First Community Bankshares Inc
First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bankshares Inc
First Financial Corp/IN
First Hawaiian Inc
First Horizon National
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
First Internet Bancorp
First Interstate BancSystem Inc
First Majestic Silver Corp.
First Merchants Corp
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Reit
First Resources
First Solar Inc
First Sponsor
First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund
First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX UCITS ETF
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity UCITS ETF
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust Natural Gas ETF
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.
FirstGroup PLC
FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation - CAD
Fiserv, Inc.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Five Below, Inc.
Five Point Holdings LLC
Five9 Inc
Fiverr International Ltd.
Flagstar Financial Inc
FleetPartners Group Ltd
Fletcher Building Limited
Flex Ltd
FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
Flexsteel Industries Inc
Flight Centre Travel Group
Flow Traders N.V.
Flowers Foods Inc
Flowserve
Fluence Energy, Inc.
Flughafen Zuerich AG
Fluidra, S.A.
Fluor
Flushing Financial Corp
Flutter Entertainment PLC
flynas Co SJSC
Flywire Corp
FMC
Fnac Darty SA
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR
Food Empire
Forbo Holding AG
Ford Motor Co
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED OR
Forestar Group Inc
ForFarmers N.V.
Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.
FormFactor
Forrester Research Inc
Fortescue Limited
Fortinet, Inc.
Fortis Inc/Canada
Fortive Corp
Fortrea Holdings Inc
Fortune Brands Innovations
Forward Air
Forward Industries
Fossil Group, Inc.
Fosun International Limited
Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Fox Corporation - Class A
Fox Corporation - Class B
Fox Factory Holding Corp
Foxtons Group plc
Franchise Brands plc
Franco Nevada - USD
Franco-Nevada Corporation - CAD
Franklin Electric Co Inc
Franklin FTSE China UCITS ETF
Franklin FTSE India UCITS ETF
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
Franklin Resources
Franklin Street Properties Corp
Franklin Wireless Corp.
Fraport AG
Frasers Cpt Tr
Frasers Group Plc
Frasers L&I Tr
Frasers Property
Freedom Holding Corp.
Freenet AG
Freeport-McMoRan
Frencken Group Ltd
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
Freshpet Inc
Freshworks Inc.
Fresnillo
Friedman Industries Inc
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC ORD 0
Frontline
FS Bancorp Inc
FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF
FTC Solar, Inc.
FTHI/First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI FirstTrust BuyWrite Income ETF
FTI Consulting Inc
fuboTV Inc.
Fuchs Se
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
Fugro N.V.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Fujikura Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc
Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Fulton Financial Corp
Funding Circle Holdings PLC
Funko
Furukawa Co.,Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Futu Holdings Limited
Future Generation Investment Company
Future of Defence UCITS ETF
Future of European Defence Screened UCITS ETF
FUTURE PLC ORD 15P
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
FW Thorpe PLC
G-III Apparel Group Ltd
G8 Education
Galapagos NV
Galaxy Digital Holdings Limited
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
GALENICA N
Galliford Try PLC
GAM AG
Games Workshop Group PLC
GameStop Corp
Gamestop Inc Warrants (Expiry 30/10/2026)
Gaming & Leisure Properties
Gaming Realms PLC
Gamma Communications PLC
Garmin Ltd.
Garrett Motion Inc
Gartner
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA
GCM Corp Ltd
GCM Grosvenor Inc
GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd
GDS Holdings Limited
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
GE Vernova LLC
Gea Group AG
Geberit AG
Gecina Reit
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
GEK TERNA SA
Gemini Space Station, Inc.
Gen Digital Inc.
GEN Restaurant Group Inc
Generac Holdlings Inc.
General Dynamics
General Electric Co
General Mills
General Motors Co
Generate Biomedicines, Inc.
Genesco Inc
Genfit SA
Genpact Ltd
Genprex, Inc.
Gentex Corp
Gentherm Inc
Genting Sing
Genuine Parts
Genuit Group
Genus PLC
Genworth Financial Inc
Geo Energy Res
Geo Group Inc
Geopark Ltd
George Weston Ltd
Georgia Capital PLC
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
Gerdau S.A.
German American Bancorp Inc
Geron
Gerresheimer AG
Gestamp Automoción, S.A.
Getinge B
Getty Images Holdings Inc
Getty Realty Corp
Gevo, Inc.
GFL Environmental Inc
GFT Technologies AG
Ghitha Holding PJSC
Gibraltar Industries Inc
GigaCloud Technology Inc
GigCapital9 Corp.
Gildan Activewear Inc.
Gilead Sciences Inc
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
GitLab Inc. Class A Common Stock
Givaudan SA
Gjensidige Forsikring
Glacier Bancorp Inc
Gladstone Capital Corporation
Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Investment Corporation
Glanbia PLC
Glaukos Corp
GlaxoSmithKline plc
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Glencore PLC
Glenveagh Properties PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Global Inv
Global Net Lease
Global Payments
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF
Global X Aging Population ETF
Global X Alternative Income ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
GLOBAL X ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UCITS ETF
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
Global X Blockchain UCITS ETF
Global X ClimateTech ETF
Global X Cloud Computing ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Copper Miners UCITS ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
GLOBAL X DEFENCE TECH UCITS ETF
Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF
GLOBAL X EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT UCITS ETF
Global X FinTech ETF
Global X Funds Global X Millennial Consumer ETF
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Global X Hydrogen ETF
Global X Internet of Things ETF
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF
Global X MSCI Greece ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
Global X Physical Gold Structured ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
Global X S&P 500 Annual Buffer UCITS ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X Silver Miners ETF
Global X Social Media ETF
Global X SuperDividend ETF
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Global X Ultra Short Nasdaq ETF
Global X Uranium ETF
Global X Uranium UCITS ETF
Global X US Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF
Global X US Preferred ETF
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF
Global-E Online Ltd
GlobalData PLC
GlobalFoundries Inc.
Globalstar, Inc.
Globant SA
Globe Life Inc.
Globe Trade Centre SA
Globus Medical, Inc.
GoDaddy Inc.
Gogo Inc.
GoHealth, Inc.
Golar LNG Limited
Gold Miners Screened UCITS ETF ACC
Gold Royalty Corporation
Gold.com Inc
Golden Agri-Res
Golden Entertainment Inc
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
Goldman Sachs Group
Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
Gooch & Housego PLC
Good Times
Goodman Group
GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
Goodwin PLC
Goosehead Insurance Inc
GoPro Inc
Gorman-Rupp Co/The
Gotham 1000 Value ETF
GPI SpA
GR Engineering Services
Grab Holdings Limited
Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc
Grafton Group PLC
Graham Corp
Graham Holdings Co
GRAIL Inc
GrainCorp
Grainger PLC
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
Grand Canyon Education Inc
Grange Resources Limited
Granite Construction Inc
GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
Graniteshares Gold Trust
Graphic Packaging Holding
Gravity Co Ltd
Gray Television Inc
Great Eastern
Great Portland Estates PLC
Great Southern Bancorp
Greatland Resources Limited
Green Dot Corporation Class A ,
Green Plains Inc
Greencoat Renewables PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
Greencore Group PLC
Greene County
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
Greenx Metals Ltd
Greggs PLC
Greif Inc
Grenergy Renovables
Grenke AG
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc
Grieg Seafood
Griffin Mining Ltd
Griffon Corp
Grifols, S.A.
Grindr Inc
Grocery Outlet
Group 1 Automotive Inc
Groupe Eurotunnel
Groupon, Inc.
GrowGeneration Corp.
Growthpoint Properties Australia
Grupa Azoty SA
Grupa Kety SA
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico - ADR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste - ADR
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA - ADR
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Guangdong Investment Limited
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited
Guardant Health, Inc.
Guinness Sustainable Energy UCITS ETF
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC
GuocoLand
Guzman Y Gomez Ltd
GWA Group Limited
GXO Logistics, Inc.
Gyre Therapeutics Inc
H&R Block
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
Haemonetics Corp
Hafnia Ltd
HAIDILAO
Haier Smart Home Company Limited
Hain Celestial Group Inc/The
HAL Trust
Haleon PLC
Halfords Group PLC
Hallador
Halliburton
Halma
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
Hamilton Lane Inc
Hammerson PLC
HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Hancock Whitney Corp
Hanmi Financial Corp
Hannover Rueck SE
Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The
HAPAG-LLOYD AG NA O.N.
Harbour Energy plc
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd
Hargreaves Services PLC
Harley Davidson
Harmonic
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
Harrow Health, Inc.
Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets ex-US ETF
Harvard Bioscience
Harvey Norman
Hasbro, Inc.
Haw Par
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
Hawkins Inc
Hays PLC
HB Fuller Co
HCA Healtcare Inc
HDFC Bank Limited
Headlam Group PLC
Healius Limited
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
Health Catalyst
Healthcare Services Group Inc
HealthEquity Inc
Healthpeak Properties, Inc
HealthStream Inc
Heartland Express Inc
Hecla Mining Company
HEICO Corp
HEICO Corp Class A
Heidelbergcement AG
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Heijmans N.V.
Heineken Holding N.V.
Heineken N.V.
Helen of Troy Ltd
Helia Group Ltd
Helical PLC
Helios Towers plc
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
Hella KGaA Hueck
Hellenic Telecommunications Or
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
HelloFresh SE
Helmerich And Payne
Helvetia Baloise Holding Limited
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INV
Hengan International Group Company Limited
Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Hennes & Mauritz B
Henry Schein, Inc.
Hensoldt AG
Hera SPA
Herald Investment Trust PLC
Herbalife
Herc Holdings Inc
Hercules Capital Inc
Heritage Commerce Corp
Heritage Financial Corp/WA
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
Hermes International
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Hershey Foods
Hertz Global Holdings Inc
Hesai Group
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon B
HEXAGON COMPOSITES
Hexcel Corp
HF Sinclair Corporation
HG Capital Trust PLC
HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd
High Templar Tech Limited
High Tide Inc
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Highwoods Properties Inc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
Hillman Solutions Corp.
Hilltop Holdings Inc
Hilton Food Group PLC
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Himax Technologies Inc
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
Hinge Health Inc
Hingham Institution
Hippo Holdings Inc
Hiscox DI
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
HNI Corp
Ho Bee Land
Hochschild Mining PLC
Hochtief AG
Hoegh Autoliners ASA
Hoist Finance
Holcim AG
Holmen B
Home Bancorp Inc
Home Depot Inc
HomeTrust Bancshares Inc
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
Hong Fok
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Leong Asia
Hong Leong Fin
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
Hooker Furnishings Corp
Hope Bancorp
Horace Mann Educators Corp
Horizon Bancorp Inc/IN
Horizon Finance
Horizon Oil Limited
Horizon Robotics
Hormel Foods
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
Houlihan Lokey Inc
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
Howden Joinery Group PLC
Howmet Aerospace Inc
HP
HPH Trust SGD
HPL
HRnetGroup
HSBC EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
HSBC EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
HSBC FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed UCITS ETF
Hsbc Holdings Adr Rep 5 - USD
HSBC Holdings PLC - GBP
HSBC Holdings plc - HKD
HSBC MSCI AC FAR EAST EX JAPAN UCITS ETF
HSBC MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF
HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund UCITS ETF
HT&E Limited
Huadian Power International Corporation Limited
Huaneng Power International Inc.
Huatai Securities Company Limited
Hub Group Inc
HUB24 Limited
HubSpot, Inc.
Hudson
Hufvudstaden A
Hugo Boss AG
Humacyte, Inc.
Humana
Humm Group Ltd
Hunting PLC
Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Huntsman
Huron
Husqvarna B
Hut 8 Corp.
HUTCHMED China Ltd
HUUUGE Inc
HUYA Inc. American depositary s
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Hydro One Limited
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hyliion Holdings Corp
Hysan Development Company Limited
Hyster-Yale Inc
I3 Verticals Inc
IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAMGOLD Corporation
Iberdrola, S.A.
IBEX Limited
iBio, Inc.
IBM Corp
Ibotta Inc
Ibstock PLC
Icahn Enterprises LP
ICF International Inc
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
Ichor Holdings Ltd
Icici Bank Adr Rep 2
ICON PLC
ICU Medical Inc
IDACORP Inc
IDEX Corp
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDOX PLC
IDP Education Limited
IES Holdings Inc
IFAST
IG Group Holdings PLC
IGO Limited
iHeartMedia Inc
IHI Corporation
IHS Holding Limited
Illinois Tool Works Inc
Illumina Inc
Iluka Resources
IMAX Corp
IMCD N.V.
IMDEX Limited
Imerys
IMI PLC
Immersion Corp
ImmuCell
Immuneering Corp
ImmunityBio, Inc.
Immunocore Holdings plc
Immunome Inc
Immunovant Inc
Immutep Ltd
Immutep Ltd - ADR
Impax Environmental Markets plc
Imperial Brands PLC
Imperial Oil Ltd
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Impinj
IMPLENIA N
Inchcape
Incyte Corporation
Independence Realty Trust Inc
Independent Bank Corp - Massachusets
Independent Bank Corp - Michigan
indie Semiconductor, Inc.
Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Industrivarden A
Industrivarden C
Indutrade
Infineon Technologies AG
Informa PLC
Infosys Adr
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA
InfuSystem Holdings Inc
ING Bank Slaski SA
Ing Groep Adr Rep 1
ING Groep N.V.
Ingersoll Rand
Ingevity Corp
Inghams Group Limited
Ingles Markets Inc
Ingredion Inc
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.
Innodata Inc
Innospec Inc
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2025