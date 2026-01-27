Market trading news and analysis

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Gold breaks lower as yields and the dollar regain control
Gold struggles to regain upside momentum as higher yields and dollar weigh on the precious metal.
09:46, 28 May 2026
Stocks are ignoring the bond market, can it continue?
US equities continue to trade near all-time highs despite warning signals from the bond market.
10:05, 20 May 2026
US equities keep climbing despite hotter inflation
US equities look through hotter CPI and PPI prints as the earnings momentum continues to drive the narrative.
10:17, 14 May 2026
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Shares news
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:38, 26 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Apple Earnings Preview: services strength to offset hardware headwinds
Apple is expected to deliver solid growth but focus will be on forwards guidance and AI profitability.
10:57, 27 January 2026
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Commodities news
Markets lean into peace deal optimism
Equity markets continue to move higher and oil drops on reports that the US and Iran seem to be getting closer to a peace deal.
5 hours ago
Gold breaks lower as yields and the dollar regain control
Gold struggles to regain upside momentum as higher yields and dollar weigh on the precious metal.
09:46, 28 May 2026
Market Mondays: Markets stuck in a familiar cycle as geopolitics and momentum collide
Markets reintroduce some headline risk as geopolitical tensions flare once again whilst keeping focus on the CPI report this week.
11:53, 11 May 2026
Gold stabilises as safe-haven role reasserts, but upside remains constrained
Gold bounces higher as yields and oil drop, but strong resistance lies ahead.
12:24, 7 May 2026
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Indices news
Markets lean into peace deal optimism
Equity markets continue to move higher and oil drops on reports that the US and Iran seem to be getting closer to a peace deal.
5 hours ago
Stocks are ignoring the bond market, can it continue?
US equities continue to trade near all-time highs despite warning signals from the bond market.
10:05, 20 May 2026
US equities keep climbing despite hotter inflation
US equities look through hotter CPI and PPI prints as the earnings momentum continues to drive the narrative.
10:17, 14 May 2026
Market Mondays: Markets stuck in a familiar cycle as geopolitics and momentum collide
Markets reintroduce some headline risk as geopolitical tensions flare once again whilst keeping focus on the CPI report this week.
11:53, 11 May 2026
View more
Forex news
USD/JPY tests Japan’s limits as intervention risk becomes reality
USDJPY pulls back from recent highs as Japanese officials increase interventions in the Yen, but fundamentals remain unchanged.
09:03, 6 May 2026
Market Mondays: caught between de-escalation hopes and rising uncertainty
Markets remain headline driven as the latest developments in the Middle East point to higher risks of further escalation despite the ceasefire holding.
12:02, 20 April 2026
Why aren't rising geopolitical risks driving gold prices higher?
Gold prices have slid despite rising geopolitical risks stemming from conflict in the Middle East.
03:24, 20 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:27, 16 March 2026
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Economic news
Markets lean into peace deal optimism
Equity markets continue to move higher and oil drops on reports that the US and Iran seem to be getting closer to a peace deal.
5 hours ago
Stocks are ignoring the bond market, can it continue?
US equities continue to trade near all-time highs despite warning signals from the bond market.
10:05, 20 May 2026
US equities keep climbing despite hotter inflation
US equities look through hotter CPI and PPI prints as the earnings momentum continues to drive the narrative.
10:17, 14 May 2026
Market Mondays: Markets stuck in a familiar cycle as geopolitics and momentum collide
Markets reintroduce some headline risk as geopolitical tensions flare once again whilst keeping focus on the CPI report this week.
11:53, 11 May 2026