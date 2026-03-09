Commodities news
Oil spikes and recession fears: signal or false alarm?
A crude oil spike often precedes a recession. Should we be worried this time around?
3 hours ago
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:06, 13 April 2026
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:18, 8 April 2026
Gold stabilises after selloff, but risks remain
Rising yields and expectations of less rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continue to limit the upside in gold despite the risk-on mood.
09:11, 1 April 2026
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:15, 26 March 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:47, 23 March 2026
Why aren't rising geopolitical risks driving gold prices higher?
Gold prices have slid despite rising geopolitical risks stemming from conflict in the Middle East.
03:24, 20 March 2026
Brent vs WTI: How the Strait of Hormuz is driving a wider oil price gap
The gap between Brent and WTI is widening as traders price is higher geopolitical uncertainty for the seaborne benchmark.
10:09, 19 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:27, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:22, 9 March 2026