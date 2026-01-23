The Latest Trading Forecasts and Predictions
Hong Kong 50 forecast: Third-party targets
The Hong Kong 50, a CFD that references the Hang Seng Index, tracks the performance of some of the largest and most actively traded Hong Kong-listed companies, making it a widely followed benchmark for regional equity markets.
14:23, 17 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Lockheed Martin stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Lockheed Martin is a US-listed aerospace and defence company whose shares are actively traded, with prices influenced by company results, defence budgets, contract activity and wider equity-market conditions. Explore LMT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
15:12, 26 January 2026
Pfizer stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Pfizer is a large US-listed pharmaceutical company, with its share price influenced by earnings guidance, product sales trends, pipeline progress and broader conditions across the global healthcare sector. Explore PFE’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
15:01, 26 January 2026
United Health stock forecast: Third-party price targets
UnitedHealth Group is a large US healthcare company, and its share price is closely followed as traders assess earnings releases, guidance updates and regulatory developments alongside wider market conditions. Explore UNH’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
13:45, 23 January 2026
Oklo stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Oklo is a US-listed advanced nuclear company, with its share price influenced by project development milestones, regulatory progress, commercial agreements and broader clean-energy sector dynamics. Explore OKLO’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
12:22, 23 January 2026
TUI stock forecast: Third-party price targets
TUI is one of Europe’s largest travel and tourism groups, with its share price often reflecting a combination of company-specific developments and broader trends across the travel and leisure sector. Explore TUI1’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
11:28, 23 January 2026
Fincantieri stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group listed in Milan, with operations spanning cruise, naval and offshore vessels. Explore FCT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
11:11, 23 January 2026
Cocoa price forecast: Third-party outlook
Cocoa is a closely watched commodity market, with prices reflecting a combination of evolving supply conditions, demand patterns and shifting expectations. Against this backdrop, current pricing and positioning data can provide valuable insights into how the market trades.
11:05, 23 January 2026