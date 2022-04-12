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Capital.com data and insights

Discover Capital.com's latest insights and reports.

Discover Capital.com's latest insights and reports.

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Capital.com data and insights

A new dimension to your trading charts
In response to client demand, we’ve boosted your trading charts by introducing multi-chart functionality on the Capital.com web platform – a flexible new way to display several charts on a single screen.
08:14, 2 October 2025
The year in review – a relentlessly dynamic 2024
2024 brought a gold boom, a dovish turn for central banks, endless macroeconomic upheaval, and so much more.
09:30, 14 January 2025
Pulse: Q1 2023 retail investor trading trends
Pulse by Capital.com is a quarterly data report from online trading platform capital.com, revealing trends in behaviour among traders across multiple global markets.
12:48, 7 May 2023
pulse-q4
Pulse: Q4 2022 retail investor trading trends
Analysis of Q4, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
23:00, 29 January 2023
Retail investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q3, 2022 trading data from Capital.com. Peter Hetherington CEO, Capital.com
22:00, 10 October 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q2, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:25, 26 July 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q1, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:24, 12 April 2022