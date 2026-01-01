About Capital.com

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Capital.com is one of Europe’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the UK, Europe and Australia. We keep our clients at the heart of every decision we make, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education and dedicated support.
Our mission is to help traders make better decisions, by giving them the tools and resources they need to trade with confidence. It’s a mission that has won us multiple awards from leading industry authorities and helped us gain an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot.
With a growing number of offices across the globe, we’re proud to serve clients in 180+ countries.
Our global community of traders has been responsible for over $1tn in trading volume since our launch.
Our friendly team is available around the clock, in 10+ languages, to help you with any queries about your account.
Through dedicated research, data science, and unique industry insights, we’ve developed a platform that’s easy for traders to use, and advance their trading skills along the way.
Our seamless user experience is driven by a relentless push to improve our platforms, with innovative, tech-first tools for confident trading and informed decision-making.
We strive to break down barriers to entry in trading, providing some of the industry’s most competitive pricing along with clear and informative educational resources.
Our global team combines decades of experience in trading technology and knowhow, laying the groundwork for a user-friendly, tech-focused, and intuitive platform.
What we are known for
As a multi-award-winning broker, we’re recognised for our technology-driven, straightforward user experience, high-quality client support and value for money. With technology at the heart of everything we do, we offer smart features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move. We aim to provide retail traders with seamless access to global financial instruments, providing 5,500+ markets across multiple asset classes.
We are always seeking new ways to help our clients trade with confidence and make better informed decisions, offering the latest technology, insightful educational resources and competitive pricing in an ever-evolving trading landscape.
Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry.
In 2023, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranked us as one of 50 fastest-growing tech companies across the Middle East and Cyprus. And here are just a few of the awards we’ve picked up recently:
Go long or short on FX, indices, shares, commodities and more, with no fixed expiries, and no stamp duty on UK shares.2
Speculate on the price movements of FX, indices, shares, commodities, with no CGT or stamp duty to pay.2
2Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.
Today, Capital.com is a global company with offices in the UK, Australia, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Bahamas. Our success is driven by a talented international team of 700+ employees.
Today, Capital.com is a global company with offices in the UK, Australia, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Bahamas. Our success is driven by a talented international team of 700+ employees.