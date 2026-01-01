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About Capital.com

Capital.com is one of Europe’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the UK, Europe and Australia. We keep our clients at the heart of every decision we make, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education and dedicated support.

 

Our mission is to help traders make better decisions, by giving them the tools and resources they need to trade with confidence. It’s a mission that has won us multiple awards from leading industry authorities and helped us gain an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot. 

At a glance

A global business

With a growing number of offices across the globe, we’re proud to serve clients in 180+ countries.

857,000+ traders globally

Our global community of traders has been responsible for over $1tn in trading volume since our launch.

50+ client support staff

Our friendly team is available around the clock, in 10+ languages, to help you with any queries about your account.

Our promise to you

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, we have the tools you need to trade with confidence.

Built for traders, by traders

Through dedicated research, data science, and unique industry insights, we’ve developed a platform that’s easy for traders to use, and advance their trading skills along the way.

Never standing still

Our seamless user experience is driven by a relentless push to improve our platforms, with innovative, tech-first tools for confident trading and informed decision-making.

Always transparent

We strive to break down barriers to entry in trading, providing some of the industry’s most competitive pricing along with clear and informative educational resources.

Evolving our expertise

Our global team combines decades of experience in trading technology and knowhow, laying the groundwork for a user-friendly, tech-focused, and intuitive platform.

What we are known for

As a multi-award-winning broker, we’re recognised for our technology-driven, straightforward user experience, high-quality client support and value for money. With technology at the heart of everything we do, we offer smart features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move. We aim to provide retail traders with seamless access to global financial instruments, providing 5,500+ markets across multiple asset classes.

 

We are always seeking new ways to help our clients trade with confidence and make better informed decisions, offering the latest technology, insightful educational resources and competitive pricing in an ever-evolving trading landscape. 

857K+
Traders globally
110K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators

What the industry says about us

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry.

In 2023, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranked us as one of 50 fastest-growing tech companies across the Middle East and Cyprus. And here are just a few of the awards we’ve picked up recently:

award
BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
award
Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Spread Betting Provider (2024)
award
Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
award
Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)
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ADVFN
Best Spread Betting Platform (2022)
award
Financial Times Investors’ Chronicle
Best for New Investors (2022)

What we offer

CFD trading

Go long or short on FX, indices, shares, commodities and more, with no fixed expiries, and no stamp duty on UK shares.2

Start CFD trading

Spread betting

Speculate on the price movements of FX, indices, shares, commodities, with no CGT or stamp duty to pay.2

Start spread betting

Trading platforms

Choose between industry favourites TradeView or MT4, or trade on our own web platform and utilise a wide range of tools and indicators.
See our trading platforms

Education

Inform your decisions with in-depth insight on different asset classes, as well as the latest fundamental and technical market drivers.
Learn to trade

2Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Our global offices

We cater to traders across the globe, with offices in three continents.

Our people

Today, Capital.com is a global company with offices in the UK, Australia, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Bahamas. Our success is driven by a talented international team of 700+ employees. 

Today, Capital.com is a global company with offices in the UK, Australia, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Bahamas. Our success is driven by a talented international team of 700+ employees. 

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Featured partner
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