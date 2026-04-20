About us

Global presence

As a global fintech, we maintain a presence across four continents, with headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus. Our network of offices includes locations in Melbourne, Australia; London, United Kingdom; Nassau, Bahamas; Warsaw, Poland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Through this extensive network, we are able to serve a diverse clientele worldwide, facilitating access to financial markets and providing support throughout their trading journeys.

Powered by cutting-edge technology

We empower traders by offering advanced trading tools, excellent UX on an easy-to-use platform. Technology is at the heart of everything we do. We offer intelligent features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move.

We strive to continuously expand our product range and enhance our platform capabilities powered by our proprietary, cutting-edge technology.

High-growth with a highly engaged trader-base

Launched in 2016, Capital.com is today the #1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (source, Deloitte Fast 50 Programme, 2024). We provide retail traders with access to over 3,000 global financial instruments across multiple asset classes.

In 2024, the platform had more than 3m registered accounts and achieved over $1.7trillion in client trading volumes. Our growth trajectory is always in step with regulation, ensuring full compliance with all prevailing laws and regulations.