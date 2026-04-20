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A proven track record of success

Capital.com serves traders globally and is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector. In 2024, client trading volumes surpassed $1.7 trillion on the platform, affirming strong engagement levels across the platform. 

Built for traders, by traders, we prioritise our clients in every decision, facilitating their trading with intuitive technology, in-depth education, and dedicated support.

About us

Global presence

As a global fintech, we maintain a presence across four continents, with headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus. Our network of offices includes locations in Melbourne, Australia; London, United Kingdom; Nassau, Bahamas; Warsaw, Poland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Through this extensive network, we are able to serve a diverse clientele worldwide, facilitating access to financial markets and providing support throughout their trading journeys.

Powered by cutting-edge technology

We empower traders by offering  advanced trading tools, excellent UX on an easy-to-use platform. Technology is at the heart of everything we do. We offer intelligent features such as real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and a responsive mobile application for trading on the move.

We strive to continuously expand our product range and enhance our platform capabilities powered by our proprietary, cutting-edge  technology.

High-growth with a highly engaged trader-base

Launched in 2016, Capital.com is today the #1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (source, Deloitte Fast 50 Programme, 2024). We provide retail traders with access to over 3,000 global financial instruments across multiple asset classes. 

In 2024, the platform had more than 3m registered accounts and achieved over $1.7trillion in client trading volumes. Our growth trajectory is always in step with regulation, ensuring full compliance with all prevailing laws and regulations.

NEW

Check out our new research: Fear or fortune? A research report assessing attitudes to investment and risk in the UK

Click here

Check out our new research: Fear or fortune? A research report assessing attitudes to investment and risk in the UK

A proven track record of success

We have made it our mission to empower individuals worldwide with the knowledge, tools and confidence to make better financial decisions. This mission has garnered multiple awards from leading industry authorities and contributed to an "excellent" rating on Trustpilot.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Spread Betting Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)

Number of employees

Client trading volumes

Client trading volumes by asset class

Number of trades

Platform speed

 

Research reports

Check out our latest research

Click here to see the full list

Press releases

View more
Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Capital.com Australia Becomes Title Partner of the Australian Open and Naming Rights Partner of the GA Handicap
Multi-year partnership connects Capital.com’s Australian subsidiary to Australia’s premier golf championship and the country’s grassroots handicap system
09:47, 15 May 2026
Press Release by Capital.com
Capital.com UK CEO joins House of Lords summit on AI and the future of the UK economy
Rupert Osborne, CEO of Capital.com UK, participates in private Palace of Westminster gathering convened by Lord Elliott of Mickle Fell to discuss AI adoption, workforce readiness, and the UK’s path to becoming an AI-first economy.
09:26, 21 April 2026
Press release by Capital.com
Capital.com Issues Q1 2026 Trading Platform Update, Reports $1.27 Trillion in Client Trading Volume
Trading volumes rose 11.2 % quarter-on-quarter as gold, oil and crypto dislocations drove heightened trading activity across the platform in January to March 2026.
09:30, 20 April 2026

For any media enquiries, please contact the Capital.com press team:

Shamillia Sivathambu, Global Head of PR & Communications - shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com

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