Capital.com UK CEO joins House of Lords summit on AI and the future of the UK economy

LONDON, 21 APRIL 2026 —Capital.com, the global online trading platform, joined a private summit at the House of Lords this week, where senior business leaders and policymakers gathered to discuss artificial intelligence and the steps required to position the UK as an AI-first economy. Rupert Osborne, UK CEO of Capital.com, participated in the discussion.

The event, hosted at the Palace of Westminster in The Home Room, was convened by Lord Elliott of Mickle Fell and attended by more than 20 senior executives from across British industry. Discussions covered the investment businesses must make in workforce skills to keep pace with AI adoption, the importance of governance frameworks that ensure AI serves long-term institutional goals, and the role technology can play in supporting economic growth across all sectors and regions.

Participants explored how AI is already reshaping roles across industries — from public services to financial services — and discussed what framework conditions in education, regulation, and business practice are needed to ensure its benefits are widely shared.

Commenting on the role of AI in supporting responsible financial participation and Capital.com’s regulatory obligations, Rupert Osborne, UK CEO, Capital.com, said:

“The question we face in financial services is not whether AI can increase the volume of information available to people, but whether it improves the quality of the decisions they make with that information. Those are different problems. Broader access to financial education matters only if what people learn helps them understand risk, identify their own limits, and make considered choices, not simply act faster. The governance frameworks we build around AI in this space will determine whether the technology serves that purpose, or works against it.”

The summit also examined how agentic AI is extending enterprise-grade tools to smaller businesses, and the conditions under which AI-driven productivity gains can support broader economic growth.

For Capital.com, the conversation at Westminster reflects a longer-standing position: that the platform’s role is to provide clients with the analytical tools, market context, and in-app educational resources they need to make informed decisions under risk, not to generate activity for its own sake. As AI becomes a more substantive part of how financial information is produced and distributed, the question of how those systems are designed, constrained, and governed becomes increasingly material to the quality of outcomes for individual investors.

Capital.com continues to assess how AI capabilities can be integrated into its platform environment in ways that are consistent with its governance framework and its commitment to suitability, transparency, and informed market participation.

Media contact:

Shamillia Sivathambu

+44 79000 16469

shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com