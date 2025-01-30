HomeMarkets

Access thousands of global markets

Discover why we’re the broker of choice for over half a million ambitious spread betting and CFD traders globally.

Our markets

Indices & indices futures

Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.
See indices

Shares and ETFs

Trade over 4,000 global CFDs stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
See shares

Commodities & commodities futures

Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
See commodities

Forex and forex futures

Access 120+ of the world’s most popular currency pairs, available 24/5.
See forex

Bonds

Go long or short with CFDs on major bonds like US treasuries and UK gilts.
See bonds

Interest rates

Take a position on instruments linked to global interest rate changes.
See interest rates

All markets

Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
GoldGold Spot
Oil - CrudeUS Crude Oil Spot
US100US Tech 100
Oil - BrentBrent Crude Oil Spot
US30US Wall Street 30
SilverSilver Spot
DE40Germany 40
Natural GasUS Natural Gas Spot
US500US 500
J225Japan 225
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Discover derivatives trading

What are financial derivatives?

Financial derivatives are contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset, such as shares or indices. They include financial products such as options, futures, CFDs and spread bets. 

 Learn the trading essentials

What markets can you trade with Capital.com?

We offer CFDs and spread betting on a variety of asset classes, including shares, indices, forex pairs and commodities. You trade on the price movement of the markets without having to own them outright.
 

​​​​​​​Learn more about IPOs

Spread betting or CFDs?

Both are derivatives that enable you to trade on market prices, but there are also some key distinctions. Read about spread betting and CFDs before you make your decision.

Why choose Capital.com for your trading?

Award-winningly easy to use

Trade the world’s markets on the Best Overall Trading Platform (Online Money Awards 2024) and Best Trading App 2023 (Good Money Guide).
Find out what’s great about our platforms

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs and spread bet on Germany 40, crude oil, natural gas, shares and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
Discover what you can trade

A trusted global broker

Join 845,000 + traders around the world with us as their broker. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us.
Find out more about us

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. More indicators than you can shake a (candle)stick at. In-platform tradable news. TradingView and MT4. We’d go on, but we’re running out of room!
More ways we help you trade

Clear, competitive fees

Trade spreads from 2pts on US30 and 1pt on Germany 40. 0% commission, always – check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure.
Check our fees

Friendly UK support team

The markets don’t sleep, so we’ve made sure you can get help whenever you need it. Our expert team is on hand in English 24/7.
Get in touch

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-04-16
LUCAS ONWUCHEKWA

This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day

2025-05-29
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-06-17
BINSAYYAR

Secure and responsive

2025-05-06
Mahran Rahim Bakhsh Rasool Bakhsh Al Balushi

It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-11-07
Neill

Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-01-30
Claus-Bernhard Schuetze

Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well

2025-04-18
ROBERT AMBANI

Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals

2025-08-29
ERROL CLIVE

Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
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