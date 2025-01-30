HomeMarketsShares

Shares & ETFs trading: today’s live prices

Spread bet or trade CFDs on thousands of global shares, as well as ETFs – including Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Meta and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Shares and ETF markets

Most tradedTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
TSLATesla Inc
MUMicron Technology Inc
NVDANVIDIA Corp
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
MSTRStrategy Inc
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
METAMeta Platforms Inc
SNDKSanDisk Corp
SOXLDirexion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

The essentials of shares trading

Need an insight into the shares and ETF markets? Here’s some key information on the world of buying and selling these instruments.

What is shares and ETFs trading?

Shares and ETFs trading is the process of buying and selling individual company stocks or baskets of assets (such as ETFs), in the hope of benefitting from price fluctuations.

You can buy and sell shares or ETFs directly on a stock exchange, or trade over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives such as spread bets or CFDs based on their price.

Traders generally aim to capitalise on short-term market moves. They may buy shares or ETFs they expect to go up, hold them briefly and then sell once the market rises. That differs from traditional investing, which usually involves buying and holding assets for the long term. As with all trading and investment products, there is always the possibility of loss as well as gain.

Why trade shares/ETFs?

Shares and ETFs are among the most popular markets to trade. Shares offer exposure to a single company’s performance, while ETFs track a broader selection of assets – from sectors and indices to commodities and bonds – in a single product.

Trading on shares and ETFs with CFDs gives you the opportunity to go short as well as long, without having to physically buy the underlying asset.

You can also access leverage to amplify your exposure. This can magnify your profits but also your losses, as both will be based on the full value of the position.

Why trade shares/ETFs with Capital.com?

We offer spread betting and CFD trading on over 4,250 global shares and ETFs, giving you exposure to their price movements without needing to buy them outright.

We also offer extended hours on key US stocks, so you can trade on price movements around earnings announcements that are typically released after the market closes.

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse price swings with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops, which lock in gains while limiting losses.*

Learn more about shares trading & the differences between share trading vs cfd trading.

Stay up to date with the latest shares market news, insights and analysis.

Learn what an IPO is and how IPO trading works.

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.

More shares insights

Gain deeper context on share market movements and trading schedules – including daily risers, fallers, and global stock market hours.

Stock Market Trading Hours

Find out when global stock markets open and close, including key trading sessions and regional time zones.
Learn more about stock market trading hours

Share Fallers

Monitor the biggest share price declines and see which stocks are underperforming in today’s market.
Explore today’s top falling shares

Share Risers

Track the top-performing shares and explore which companies are leading the market in daily price gains.
Explore today’s top gaining shares

Discover more upcoming IPOs

Explore the latest companies preparing to go public.

eToro IPO

Learn about eToro and its IPO, with its potential price drivers, and how to trade shares via CFDs.
Learn more

Shein IPO

Learn more about Shein's company history, IPO details, and how to trade CFDs with Capital.com.
Learn more

Brewdog IPO

Learn more about Brewdog's company history, IPO details, and how to trade share CFDs with Capital.com.
Learn more

Discover trading excellence with Capital.com

Award-winningly easy to use

Trade the world’s markets on the Best Overall Trading Platform (Online Money Awards 2024) and Best Trading App 2023 (Good Money Guide).
Find out what’s great about our platforms

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs and spread bet on Germany 40, crude oil, natural gas, shares and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
Discover what you can trade

A trusted global broker

Join 845,000 + traders around the world with us as their broker. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us.
Find out more about us

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. More indicators than you can shake a (candle)stick at. In-platform tradable news. TradingView and MT4. We’d go on, but we’re running out of room!
More ways we help you trade

Clear, competitive fees

Trade spreads from 2pts on US30 and 1pt on Germany 40. 0% commission, always – check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure.
Check our fees

Friendly UK support team

The markets don’t sleep, so we’ve made sure you can get help whenever you need it. Our expert team is on hand in English 24/7.
Get in touch

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-04-16
LUCAS ONWUCHEKWA

This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day

2025-05-29
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-06-17
BINSAYYAR

Secure and responsive

2025-05-06
Mahran Rahim Bakhsh Rasool Bakhsh Al Balushi

It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-11-07
Neill

Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-01-30
Claus-Bernhard Schuetze

Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well

2025-04-18
ROBERT AMBANI

Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals

2025-08-29
ERROL CLIVE

Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators
Trusted partner
Trusted partner
Featured partner
Featured partner