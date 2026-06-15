Share fallers

What are the different types of shares?

There are two types of shares: common stock, and preferred stock.

Think about what the term ‘share’ means to you (in a financial context, of course). Chances are, you’re thinking of common stock – the most widely known type of share.

If the company you’ve invested in is performing well, owning common stock gives you the opportunity to receive dividends. You’ll also have voting rights as a common stockholder, giving you the chance to have a say in decisions that affect the direction of the business.

That said, should the business fail, you’ll usually be last in line when it comes to being reimbursed.

Preferred stock has a few names. It’s sometimes referred to as preference shares, or hybrid securities. While preferred stock still represents unit of ownership in a company, it functions more like a cross between a stock and a bond than common stock.

There are a few different types of preferred stock – ‘cumulative’, ‘participating’ and ‘convertible’ among them. But generally, they involve greater potential dividend payouts than common stock, and don’t often offer their holders voting rights.