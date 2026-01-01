With decades of expertise in finance and trading, our leadership has made us one of Europe’s fastest-growing brokers, creating innovative solutions that empower traders to make better decisions.
Viktor is a British tech entrepreneur with an eye for identifying market-shaping, disruptive tech-first ventures. He has been investing in disruptive technology through his global investment vehicle, VP Capital, since 2001.
It was his penchant for marrying best-in-class technology with highly motivated teams of people that led him to set up Capital.com in 2016. Since then, Capital.com has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms, with offices across the UK, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.
Rupert joined Capital.com in June 2022, having spent more than 15 years in trading and sales roles in the UK and US. After working on the dealing desk at IG for a number of years, he became Deputy Head of Dealing for FX and cryptocurrency products. In 2017 he was appointed as CEO of IG US, where he launched and gained regulatory approval for the firm, before growing it into a significant new competitor in the US FX market.
As CEO of Capital.com UK, Rupert oversees the UK business and ensures alignment with the Group’s global strategy.
Christoforos joined the Capital.com team in November 2016, bringing with him a decade of experience in the insurance and finance sectors. He started his career as an Actuary in reinsurance broking, then spent another three years in the brokerage sector moving up through the ranks of Junior Dealer to Risk Manager. He joined us as Head of Risk, before becoming Chief Risk Officer and then Head of Operations.
He has a BSc in Mathematics from Leeds University, and an MSc in Actuarial Science from City, University of London (now City St George's).
Tarik Chebib is responsible for expanding Capital.com into new, high-growth markets across the region. With over a decade of experience in the brokerage industry, Tarik originally joined Capital.com as Chief Revenue Officer in July 2021, before transitioning to the role of regional CEO a year later. Based in Dubai, Tarik is currently heading up our newly licensed subsidiary in the UAE. He has held a number of senior management roles over the course of his career, including Head of Sales at IG, and more recently, Head of Middle East at Pepperstone.
He holds an MSc in Management from Cass Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Business from Brunel University London.
Thomas McCrickard is the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Com Australia, leading the firm’s strategy, regulatory oversight, and operations across the region.
With more than a decade’s experience in global financial markets, Thomas has held senior roles in derivatives trading, risk management, and strategy across London and Melbourne. He has acted as a Director of Capital Com Australia since December 2023, guiding the business through key stages of development and growth. Thomas holds a BSc in Business Mathematics and Statistics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Ariel joined Capital.com in March 2021. He began his journey at Ernst & Young 18 years ago, where he was a Senior Auditor of high-tech, Nasdaq-traded companies. He later served as a Senior Controller in the start-up scene, as well as multinational matured conglomerates such as the French Alstom Energy group (purchased by General Electric). More recently he spent three years with the social-trading platform eToro, as its Head of Finance in Europe.
Ariel is a certified public accountant and holds a BA in Accounting, Management and Economics, as well as an MBA in Financial Management.
Sheena joined Capital.com in September 2023 with a demonstrable track record of managing teams across Europe and the Middle East in all aspects of regulatory compliance. Prior to Capital.com, Sheena was the Chief Compliance Officer at ADSS. Sheena spent over a decade of her early career at CMC Markets, rising from the role of Compliance Assistant to Head of Compliance for the UK and Europe.
She holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Queen Mary University of London and a Master’s degree in International Public Policy from UCL.
Sasha is the Chief Product Officer at Capital.com, leading the development of our global platform and user experience. With a strong background in product management, fintech, and customer-centric innovation, he brings a passion for building intuitive, scalable products that solve real user needs. Sasha is experienced in leading cross-functional teams across multiple markets and is focused on driving product growth through data, design thinking, and fostering high performance. Prior to Capital.com, Sasha was Head of Product for Revolut Wealth & Trading and Credit.
As Chief Information and Security Officer at Capital.com, Pavel leads the company’s global strategy across information security, IT, infrastructure, platform operations, and regulatory compliance. Since joining in 2018, he has been instrumental in strengthening Capital.com’s security posture and building a robust, scalable technology foundation to support rapid growth in a regulated fintech environment. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, IT management, and risk governance, Pavel ensures a culture of cyber resilience and regulatory readiness, keeping Capital.com at the forefront of secure and agile financial technology.
Eugene Lemesh leads Capital.com’s global people strategy, with a focus on talent development, organisational growth, and fostering a high-performance, inclusive culture. With extensive experience in HR leadership across dynamic, fast-scaling environments, he oversees the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and engagement to learning, DEI, and leadership development. Eugene is known for designing people-first strategies that align with business goals, support innovation, and enable individuals to thrive at every stage of their careers.
Since joining the company in 2016, Nikolai has been instrumental in driving growth – from its early beginnings as a start-up into the global business it is today. With an aptitude for building talent and growing businesses in the high-growth fintech space, Nikolai has successfully helmed numerous core functions ranging from legal and operations to growth and marketing.
He has more than 10 years of experience in business growth and investments and holds a PhD in Law.
Before bringing her expertise to Capital.com, Valentina worked as a Lead Legal Counsel and Administrative or Managing Director in many companies across the IT, media, real-estate and financial-services sectors.
Prior to that, Valentina was an Associate in a top local legal firm. Valentina has a Bachelor's degree in the Legal Regulation of Commercial Activities from Belarusian State University, and passed the Professional Management programme at the IPM Business School. She is currently completing her LLM with King's College London, on its International Financial and Commercial Law programme.
Elpida joined Capital.com in 2024, bringing over 10 years of international experience across customer operations, onboarding, payments, and back-office transformation. As Head of Operations, she leads key functions that enhance client experience and streamline business performance. Previously, she held senior leadership roles in fintech, including Senior VP of Customer Operations and Head of Safekeeping, where she managed global teams, drove automation, and improved service delivery.
Vitalii Kedyk is a seasoned expert in digital assets, with nearly a decade of experience driving innovation in crypto and Web3. Since 2017, he has worked with several regulated crypto exchanges and was a founding representative of CryptoUK, contributing to the early development of crypto regulation in the UK.
Before joining Capital.com, Vitalii was Head of Strategy at Currency.com, where he led strategic initiatives and successfully managed an M&A process that closed in early 2025. At Capital.com, he focuses on expanding the platform’s crypto offering, drawing on his deep knowledge of crypto markets, digital finance, and regulatory frameworks.