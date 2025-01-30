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Bond trading

Go long or short with CFDs on major bonds like US treasuries and UK gilts, as well as bond futures. Explore the full range of markets in the Capital.com web platform or app – including bonds, indices, shares, commodities, forex and more.

What is bond and bond futures trading?

Bond trading involves speculating on the price movements of debt securities issued by governments or corporations. These instruments are essentially loans made by investors to issuers, who promise to pay back the amount with interest over time.

Instead of buying the bond outright, you can trade CFDs on government bonds, which allows you to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset. For example, you might trade CFDs on US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts or German Bunds.

Bond prices can move based on interest rate decisions, inflation data, credit ratings, or broader economic sentiment.

Why trade bonds?

Bond markets can offer a way to diversify your trading strategy beyond shares or indices. As a traditionally lower-volatility market, government bonds are often used by traders to manage risk or hedge other positions.

Bond prices typically move in the opposite direction to interest rates – when rates go up, bond prices often go down, and vice versa. This inverse relationship can create opportunities to trade central bank sentiment and economic cycles. However, this relationship can be unpredictable, particularly during times of market stress. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading bonds via CFD trading also allows you to go long or short, meaning you can speculate on rising or falling bond prices – without needing to buy the full bond or wait for maturity.

Why trade bonds with Capital.com?

We offer CFD trading on sovereign bonds, including popular instruments like US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts, German Bunds and euro-area debt.

With Capital.com, you can access highly liquid bond markets and respond to real-time rate decisions, inflation data and geopolitical shifts. Trade long or short with zero commission (other fees apply) and transparent spreads.

Use our advanced charting tools and price alerts to monitor market shifts, and explore our range of built-in risk management tools to help protect your positions.*

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when activated.

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Trade CFDs and spread bet on Germany 40, crude oil, natural gas, shares and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
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Trade spreads from 2pts on US30 and 1pt on Germany 40. 0% commission, always – check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure.
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Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-04-16
LUCAS ONWUCHEKWA

This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day

2025-05-29
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-06-17
BINSAYYAR

Secure and responsive

2025-05-06
Mahran Rahim Bakhsh Rasool Bakhsh Al Balushi

It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-11-07
Neill

Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-01-30
Claus-Bernhard Schuetze

Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well

2025-04-18
ROBERT AMBANI

Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals

2025-08-29
ERROL CLIVE

Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.

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