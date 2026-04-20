Interested in CFD trading without leverage? Capital.com’s 1X account lets you trade more than 5,500 markets – including shares and indices – without using borrowed funds.
Trade CFDs using only what you deposit, with competitive spreads, no overnight fees, and clear trade size limits.
CFD trading without leverage means using only the funds you deposit – there’s no borrowing or margin involved. Unlike leveraged trading, 1X removes the need to manage margin requirements or risk a margin call. It’s a way to speculate on rising markets with a fixed amount, keeping your exposure and capital outlay clear from the start.
Yes, you can. Capital.com’s 1X account gives you the ability to trade CFDs on a long-only basis (meaning you’ll speculate only on prices rising), without using leverage. Whether you’re new to trading or prefer to manage your risk tightly, 1X offers a straightforward, simplified way to access the markets.
No leverage used
Trade using only your deposited funds. There’s no borrowing, no margin, and no amplified gains or losses – just long-only positions on thousands of markets.
No overnight fees
There are no overnight funding charges on 1X positions, helping you manage costs more easily when holding long trades overnight.
See full fee details on our charges and fees page.
Defined exposure limits
Trade up to £20,000 (or currency equivalent) at any one time, with clear limits on how much capital you’re putting into each long-only trade.
Clear, competitive pricing
You pay only the spread – the difference between the buy and sell price. No commission charges apply, just like with all Capital.com accounts.
Straightforward risk protection
Use take-profit and stop-loss orders to help manage your long positions effectively. All accounts include negative balance protection.
Powerful tools
Analyse long setups with advanced TradingView charts, 100+ indicators, multiple chart types and drawing tools – all available on web and mobile.
Getting started takes just a few minutes:
Make your first deposit
Start trading without leverage on web or mobile
Not ready for live trading? You can open a demo account and practise with virtual funds – no risk involved.
Discover more about the most important market concepts with our essential guides to trading and risk management, as well as how to practise risk-free on your Capital.com demo account.
With 1X, you’ll only pay spreads* which are the same as on our leveraged products. No commission charges; no overnight funding charge.
Trading without leverage means you can’t lose more than your initial deposit, minimising your risk in the markets.
Trade using a maximum of £20,000, or currency equivalent, at any one time.
Stay in control of your trades with our advanced risk-management tools, such as take-profit orders.
Upskill with our comprehensive yet concise trading lessons, and build your expertise with content-rich courses, in-depth guides, quizzes and more.
Benefit from 100+ technical indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.
*Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.
Experience our award-winning, user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.
Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.
Access round-the-clock support in multiple languages via phone, email, and live chat.
Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, strategies and more.
Inform your trades with our latest market analysis and insight in the form of trading ideas.
Yes – it’s entirely possible to trade CFDs without using leverage. With a 1X account on Capital.com, you use only the funds you deposit, without borrowing additional capital. This means your exposure to market movements is lower, and you can’t lose more than your initial deposit. It’s a more straightforward way to access the same markets – shares, indices and more – without the added risks of leveraged trading.
Trading CFDs without leverage reduces your overall risk. You’re not borrowing money to trade, so your potential losses are limited to your deposit, and you avoid things like margin calls or negative balances. This can help new or cautious traders build confidence and learn how markets move.
That said, unleveraged trading may also limit your potential returns, because you’re trading with only your own capital, gains aren’t magnified the way they can be with leverage. But for many traders, that’s a worthwhile trade-off for greater control and lower stress.
Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.
There’s no need to leap into live trading. Try our platform for free and practise without risk by creating a demo account.
Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.