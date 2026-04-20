How does CFD trading without leverage work?

CFD trading without leverage means using only the funds you deposit – there’s no borrowing or margin involved. Unlike leveraged trading, 1X removes the need to manage margin requirements or risk a margin call. It’s a way to speculate on rising markets with a fixed amount, keeping your exposure and capital outlay clear from the start.

Learn more about CFD trading.

Can you trade CFDs without leverage?

Yes, you can. Capital.com’s 1X account gives you the ability to trade CFDs on a long-only basis (meaning you’ll speculate only on prices rising), without using leverage. Whether you’re new to trading or prefer to manage your risk tightly, 1X offers a straightforward, simplified way to access the markets.

Features of trading CFDs without leverage

No leverage used

Trade using only your deposited funds. There’s no borrowing, no margin, and no amplified gains or losses – just long-only positions on thousands of markets.

No overnight fees

There are no overnight funding charges on 1X positions, helping you manage costs more easily when holding long trades overnight.

See full fee details on our charges and fees page.

Defined exposure limits

Trade up to £20,000 (or currency equivalent) at any one time, with clear limits on how much capital you’re putting into each long-only trade.

Clear, competitive pricing

You pay only the spread – the difference between the buy and sell price. No commission charges apply, just like with all Capital.com accounts.

Straightforward risk protection

Use take-profit and stop-loss orders to help manage your long positions effectively. All accounts include negative balance protection.

Powerful tools

Analyse long setups with advanced TradingView charts, 100+ indicators, multiple chart types and drawing tools – all available on web and mobile.

How to trade CFDs without leverage on Capital.com

Getting started takes just a few minutes:

Create your account

Make your first deposit

Start trading without leverage on web or mobile

Not ready for live trading? You can open a demo account and practise with virtual funds – no risk involved.

What to expect with your 1X account

24/7 customer support Reach us anytime by phone, email or live chat – in your language.

Reach us anytime by phone, email or live chat – in your language. In-depth education Boost your skills with videos, webinars, explainers and courses.

Boost your skills with videos, webinars, explainers and courses. Trading ideas and analysis Stay informed with fresh insight, strategy ideas and market updates.

Stay informed with fresh insight, strategy ideas and market updates. Global communityJoin 720,000+ traders already on Capital.com.

Learn more before you trade

Discover more about the most important market concepts with our essential guides to trading and risk management, as well as how to practise risk-free on your Capital.com demo account.