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Ways to trade

Trade a combined 5,500+ assets through spread betting, CFDs or 1X, on intuitive desktop and app platforms.

CFDs vs spread betting vs 1X

Feature CFDs

Spread betting

 1X
Trade forex, commodities, shares and indices Yes Yes No1
High risk Yes Yes No
Complex Yes Yes Yes
Trade with leverage Yes Yes No
Tax-free in the UK2 No Yes No
User-friendly platform Yes Yes Yes
Fast withdrawals3 Yes Yes Yes
Multiple chart types Yes Yes Yes
Fair, transparent pricing4 Yes Yes Yes
No overnight funding adjustments No No Yes
£20,000 limit on total position size No No Yes
Both short and long positions Yes Yes No
Demo mode Yes Yes Yes
Unlimited watchlists Yes Yes Yes
Integrated financial news Yes Yes Yes
24/7 dedicated support Yes Yes

Yes

1Only equities and indices are currently available for 1X.

2Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

399.59% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 01.04.2026.

4Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.

Fair, transparent pricing

Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge.

Spreads

Our fee for executing your trade is the spread – the difference between the buy and sell price. Spreads are dynamic and change depending on the underlying market conditions.

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No commission

We don’t charge any commission on your trades. There are instances where you may pay other types of trading fees, like overnight fees or when guaranteed stop-losses are triggered.

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Platforms: all the tools you need to trade

Web platform

Discover our intuitive, user-friendly technology with 100+ chart indicators and integrated risk management.

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Mobile app

Enjoy a streamlined trading experience with all our key features at your fingertips, and trade thousands of markets on the go.

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Read more before you trade

Get the basics of trading 

Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.

Learn more

Margin trading guide 

Trading with borrowed money (margin) calls for a full strategy - read all about it in our guide.

Learn more

Margin calls 

Read about our margin call process, including a detailed breakdown of what happens when there’s a margin close-out.

Learn more

We’re here to help

Our team is here to answer any queries you may have.

24/7 availability

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock, in your choice of 10+ languages.

Contact us

Multi-channel assistance

Catch us via live chat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber or by sending a request. 

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Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-04-16
LUCAS ONWUCHEKWA

This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day

2025-05-29
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-06-17
BINSAYYAR

Secure and responsive

2025-05-06
Mahran Rahim Bakhsh Rasool Bakhsh Al Balushi

It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-11-07
Neill

Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-01-30
Claus-Bernhard Schuetze

Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well

2025-04-18
ROBERT AMBANI

Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals

2025-08-29
ERROL CLIVE

Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
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