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Trade smart on the TradingView platform

Connect your Capital.com account to TradingView and enjoy an unparalleled trading experience powered by exclusive charting tools.

Connect account

Discover TradingView

The most prominent trader and investor social network on the web with 50+ million users.

Easy-to-use interface

TradingView has an intuitive interface, allowing you to take your trading to the next level, no matter where you are in your journey.

Trading at its best

It's compatible with desktop, mobile and tablet devices, so you can pick and screen stocks and collaborate with other traders wherever and whenever you like.

How can I connect TradingView?

  • Step 1 Sign up and create a Capital.com account.
  • Step 2 Find our broker profile on TradingView and click ‘Trade.’
  • Step 3 Log in to Capital.com and complete the connection.
  • Step 4 You’re all set to hit the charts and place trades.

 

Get started with TradingView

Desktop

Download

MacOs

Download

Linux

Download

Browser

Launch

Why trade on TradingView?

Exclusive charts

Bring consistency to your trading strategy with highly interactive and responsive mobile-friendly charts powered by 110+ smart drawing tools.

All-things trading

Find an array of indicators right next to advanced screeners and your live news feed. There’s no need to switch platforms to trade effectively.

Connect and learn

Become a part of the trader and investor community and discover the latest market trends and insights.

TradingView features

Advanced charts

Spot potential opportunities using 12+ customisable charts, including Renko, Kagi, Point and figure, and view up to 8 of them on a single tab.

Trading alerts

Stay in sync with the markets with 12 alert conditions on price, indicators and strategies.

Technical analysis

Sharpen your judgement with 100+ pre-built indicators, countless community-built indicators, smart drawing tools, volume profile indicators, candlestick pattern recognition and more.

Financial analysis

Use 100+ of fundamental fields and ratios, financial statements, valuation analysis, and historical company data.

Pine Script programming language

Advanced trader? Create your own indicators using the platform’s powerful Pine ScriptTM programming language.

Access an ever-expanding social network

Join a bustling community of like-minded people from all corners of the globe and chat in real-time. Watch and learn by tuning in to live trading streams, or share your knowledge by broadcasting your own.

Why choose Capital.com?

Award-winningly easy to use

Trade the world’s markets on the Best Overall Trading Platform (Online Money Awards 2024) and Best Trading App 2023 (Good Money Guide).
Find out what’s great about our platforms

Your markets, your leverage

Trade CFDs and spread bet on Germany 40, crude oil, natural gas, shares and thousands more, choosing the leverage that suits you.
Discover what you can trade

A trusted global broker

Join 857,000 + traders around the world with us as their broker. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us.
Find out more about us

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. More indicators than you can shake a (candle)stick at. In-platform tradable news. TradingView and MT4. We’d go on, but we’re running out of room!
More ways we help you trade

Clear, competitive fees

Trade spreads from 2pts on US30 and 1pt on Germany 40. 0% commission, always – check the other fees that apply with our clear fee structure.
Check our fees

Friendly UK support team

The markets don’t sleep, so we’ve made sure you can get help whenever you need it. Our expert team is on hand in English 24/7.
Get in touch

FAQs

On what devices can I use TradingView?

You can use TradingView on desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

How can I trade on TradingView

Connect Capital.com to TradingView to trade CFDs or place spread bets (only available in the UK) with the help of advanced charts. Both products enable you to open long or short positions with just a fraction of the value of your trade – a concept known as leveraged trading. As a result, you can open larger positions and gain greater exposure to global financial markets. However, you are also exposed to risk, as leverage can magnify both profits and losses. That’s why it’s important to apply risk-management tools when trading these products.

  • CFDs exchange the difference in price from the point at which the contract is opened to when it is closed.
  • Spread betting stakes an amount of money per point of price movement in the underlying asset, and is tax-free.This product is only available in the UK.

*Applies to UK spread betting. Tax laws are subject to change and depend on individual circumstances. Tax law may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

What markets can I trade with TradingView?

By trading with Capital.com on TradingView, you can go long or short on CFDs on over 3,000 markets, including stocks, equities, indices and forex.

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