Connect Capital.com to TradingView to trade CFDs or place spread bets (only available in the UK) with the help of advanced charts. Both products enable you to open long or short positions with just a fraction of the value of your trade – a concept known as leveraged trading. As a result, you can open larger positions and gain greater exposure to global financial markets. However, you are also exposed to risk, as leverage can magnify both profits and losses. That’s why it’s important to apply risk-management tools when trading these products.

CFDs exchange the difference in price from the point at which the contract is opened to when it is closed.

Spread betting stakes an amount of money per point of price movement in the underlying asset, and is tax-free.* This product is only available in the UK.