Why use a demo trading account?

Practising on a free demo trading account is your ideal introduction to the markets, enabling you to learn the principles of trading risk free.

With £1,000 in virtual funds to start with, you can take positions on forex, commodities, indices and shares using CFDs, without risking real money.

Whether on app or desktop, explore our easily-navigable, intuitive platform and build your skills with 8 timeframes, 75+ indicators and a suite of drawing tools, across 6 chart types. You can also learn as you trade with a built-in Reuters feed delivering the latest news on your chosen market, as well as our suite of education resources across webinars, glossaries and explainer articles.

Opening and trading on a demo account is your natural first step to joining our 845,000+ live account holders. So start your trading journey with an award-winning provider today.