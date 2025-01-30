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Practise on a demo trading account

Take risk-free positions on hundreds of global markets with virtual funds, on our easy-to-use trading platform.

Why use a demo trading account?

Practising on a free demo trading account is your ideal introduction to the markets, enabling you to learn the principles of trading risk free. 

 

With £1,000 in virtual funds to start with, you can take positions on forex, commodities, indices and shares using CFDs, without risking real money.

 

Whether on app or desktop, explore our easily-navigable, intuitive platform and build your skills with 8 timeframes, 75+ indicators and a suite of drawing tools, across 6 chart types. You can also learn as you trade with a built-in Reuters feed delivering the latest news on your chosen market, as well as our suite of education resources across webinars, glossaries and explainer articles. 

 

Opening and trading on a demo account is your natural first step to joining our 845,000+ live account holders. So start your trading journey with an award-winning provider today.

840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators

Discover educational resources

Explore our guides before trying our demo trading account.

Beginner's guide to trading

Start at the beginning and discover the basics of trading in our starter guide.

Go to trading guide

Beginner’s guide to risk management

Knowing how to manage your risk is an essential trading skill.

Go to risk management guide

Market guides

Explore the main markets we offer, and how to trade them.

Go to markets guide

Our markets

Indices

Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.
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Shares

Trade over 3,000 global stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
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Commodities

Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
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Forex

Access 120+ of the world’s most popular currency pairs, available 24/5.
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Practice CFD trading on your desktop, laptop or mobile

Web platform

Discover our intuitive tech with 75+ indicators and integrated risk management.

 
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Mobile app

Enjoy a streamlined trading experience with all our key features at your fingertips, and trade on thousands of markets on the go. Explore app trading by scanning the QR code.

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Scan to Download
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What the industry says about us

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Spread Betting Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)
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ADVFN
Best Spread Betting Platform (2022)
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Financial Times Investors’ Chronicle
Best for New Investors (2022)

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Support: we're here to help

Our team is here to answer your questions throughout your trading journey.

24/7 availability

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock, in your choice of 10+ languages.

Contact us

Multiple channels

Catch us via live chat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber or by sending a request.

Get help

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-04-16
LUCAS ONWUCHEKWA

This site is always active and accessible 24hrs, every day

2025-05-29
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-06-17
BINSAYYAR

Secure and responsive

2025-05-06
Mahran Rahim Bakhsh Rasool Bakhsh Al Balushi

It's a great app, and it's safe to practice with the demo. Then, when you're ready for the real thing, I'd suggest installing it.

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-11-07
Neill

Your platform always works and is extremely reliable and now that you have added Alarms to the to the Desktop version, I am very happy

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-01-30
Claus-Bernhard Schuetze

Awesome trading platform On both desktop and mobile and u can start with low budget as the contracts can be adjusted and when u have confidence u can start full trading - being integrated in tradingview is absolutely awesome as well

2025-04-18
ROBERT AMBANI

Great platform. Fast deposit and withdrawals

2025-08-29
ERROL CLIVE

Capital.com software is very easy to use and is very informative.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6