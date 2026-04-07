Trade global markets with higher rewards, and premium, dedicated support – all on our award-winning platform1, built for professionals like you.
Sign up today and get up to £10,000 (subject to terms and conditions).
Earn up to £10,000 for joining as a new Pro client2. Additionally, you can also earn as much as £25,000 for referring other eligible professional clients to Capital.com.
Unlock leverage of up to 300:1 on FX, indices and commodities, and up to 20:1 on shares.
Enjoy exclusive, premium support from a dedicated client manager available to you when you need them.
Earn money back on your spread from your very first position, and unlock even higher rewards the more you trade.
Unlock a Premium subscription to ramp up your trading for free when you become a Pro client.
Enjoy premium experiences as our guest – from Wimbledon to Wembley.
Pro accounts unlock higher leverage than that of retail traders. While this can boost returns, it also means bigger losses when the market moves against you.
You will lose access to negative balance protection, which means that your account can go below zero and you can lose more than you invest.
We’ll communicate with you at a more advanced level than our retail audience, assuming you already have foundational knowledge.
You’ll see fewer risk alerts in our messages compared to retail traders.
There is the possibility that as a Pro client, you may not be able to take complaints to the UK Financial Services Ombudsman (FOS).
Maximum reward: £10,000
Maximum reward: £5,000 per referral, up to £25,000 total (5 clients)
Maximum reward: £10,000
|
Asset Class
|
CFD Notional Volume Threshold
|
Spread Bet & MT4
|
Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Commodity
|
$6m
|
$60m
|
$7m
|
$70m
|
Cryptocurrency
|
$2.5m
|
$25m
|
$2.5m
|
$25m
|
Currencies
|
$40m
|
$400m
|
$50m
|
$500m
|
Equity
|
$5m
|
$50m
|
$5m
|
$50m
|
Index
|
$50m
|
$500m
|
$50m
|
$500m
|
Precious Metals*
|
$20m
|
$200m
|
$22m
|
$225m
Please see the Terms & Conditions of our Professional Client Reward and Referral Programme here.
Get a percentage of your spread back in your pocket each month.
|Volume
|$0m - $5m
|$5m - $10m
|> $10m
|Spread rebate %
|5%
|10%
|20%
Please see the Terms & Conditions of our Professional Customer Rebate Programme here.
|Market
|Overnight funding rebate
|Shares
|37.5%
|Indices
|37.5%
|Commodities (not including precious metals)
|37.5%
|Forex and precious metals
|33.3%
|Crypto
|10%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 500:1
Margin equivalent 0.2%
Max pro leverage 33:1
Margin equivalent 3.03%
Max pro leverage 100:1
Margin equivalent 1%
1Best Overall Trading Platform, Online Money Awards 2024.
2To be eligible, you must meet trading requirements within the specified time frames.
3You would only be eligible for one reward as a new client, either joining as a new Pro trader or as a Pro referral.
4You cannot share household, IP, device, or payment method with the referred friend.
Discover the features available for professional clients at Capital.com
Traders with the desire and eligibility can become Capital.com professional clients, meaning they won't be subject to the same leverage restrictions as retail traders.
If you can answer yes to two or more of the following questions you may be eligible.