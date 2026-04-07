Professional?
It’s time your platform
was too.

Trade global markets with higher rewards, and premium, dedicated support – all on our award-winning platform1, built for professionals like you.

 

Sign up today and get up to £10,000 (subject to terms and conditions). 

Open an account

Why go Pro with Capital.com?

Higher rewards

Earn up to £10,000 for joining as a new Pro client2. Additionally, you can also earn as much as £25,000 for referring other eligible professional clients to Capital.com.

Higher leverage

Unlock leverage of up to 300:1 on FX, indices and commodities, and up to 20:1 on shares.

Dedicated client manager

Enjoy exclusive, premium support from a dedicated client manager available to you when you need them.

Monthly cash rebates

Earn money back on your spread from your very first position, and unlock even higher rewards the more you trade.

Free TradingView access

Unlock a Premium subscription to ramp up your trading for free when you become a Pro client.

Exclusive offline events

Enjoy premium experiences as our guest – from Wimbledon to Wembley.

Before you hit ‘apply’

Becoming a professional client comes with important changes worth keeping in mind. Here’s what you need to know.

Higher leverage, higher risk

Pro accounts unlock higher leverage than that of retail traders. While this can boost returns, it also means bigger losses when the market moves against you.

No more negative balance protection

You will lose access to negative balance protection, which means that your account can go below zero and you can lose more than you invest.

Advanced language

We’ll communicate with you at a more advanced level than our retail audience, assuming you already have foundational knowledge.

Fewer risk warnings

You’ll see fewer risk alerts in our messages compared to retail traders.

Restrictions on complaints

There is the possibility that as a Pro client, you may not be able to take complaints to the UK Financial Services Ombudsman (FOS).

Pro clients get more – up to £10,000 more

Get rewarded as a new client, referrer, or as a referred friend

Welcome bonus

Eligibility summary

  • Must currently be classified as a Professional client by an FCA-regulated firm
  • Must not join via referral link3

Reward structure

  • Tier 1: £1,000 once minimum trading volume is met 
  • Tier 2: Further £9,000 after meeting higher trading volume threshold 

Maximum reward: £10,000

Refer friends, earn up to £25,000

Referrer

Eligibility summary

  • Existing Capital.com Pro client4

Reward structure

  • Tier 1: £500 when your referred friend meets the minimum trading volume
  • Tier 2: Further £4,500 after referred friend meets higher trading volume requirement 

Maximum reward: £5,000 per referral, up to £25,000 total (5 clients)

Referred friend

Eligibility summary

  • Must be currently classified as a Professional by an FCA-regulated firm
  • Must sign up using a unique referral link from the referrer

Reward structure

  • Tier 1: £1,000 once minimum trading volume is met 
    Tier 2: Further £9,000 after meeting higher trading volume threshold

Maximum reward: £10,000

Asset Class

CFD Notional Volume Threshold

Spread Bet & MT4
Notional Volume Threshold

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 1

Tier 2

Commodity

$6m

$60m

$7m

$70m

Cryptocurrency

$2.5m

$25m

$2.5m

$25m

Currencies

$40m

$400m

$50m

$500m

Equity

$5m

$50m

$5m

$50m

Index

$50m

$500m

$50m

$500m

Precious Metals*

$20m

$200m

$22m

$225m

Please see the Terms & Conditions of our Professional Client Reward and Referral Programme here.

Earn cash rebates on every spread bet or CFD trade

Get a percentage of your spread back in your pocket each month.

Volume $0m - $5m $5m - $10m > $10m
Spread rebate % 5% 10% 20%

Please see the Terms & Conditions of our Professional Customer Rebate Programme here.

Get rebates on overnight funding, too

Earn back a portion of your overnight funding fees on both CFDs and spread betting.
Market Overnight funding rebate
Shares 37.5%
Indices 37.5%
Commodities (not including precious metals) 37.5%
Forex and precious metals 33.3%
Crypto 10%

Trade CFDs and spread bet with lower margin requirements

With your leverage increasing, you can put down lower margins.

Major FX

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Major indices

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Major commodities

Max pro leverage     500:1

Margin equivalent    0.2%

Equities

Max pro leverage     33:1

Margin equivalent    3.03%

Crypto

Max pro leverage     100:1

Margin equivalent    1%

1Best Overall Trading Platform, Online Money Awards 2024.

2To be eligible, you must meet trading requirements within the specified time frames.

3You would only be eligible for one reward as a new client, either joining as a new Pro trader or as a Pro referral.

4You cannot share household, IP, device, or payment method with the referred friend.

Discover the features available for professional clients at Capital.com

Traders with the desire and eligibility can become Capital.com professional clients, meaning they won't be subject to the same leverage restrictions as retail traders.

If you can answer yes to two or more of the following questions you may be eligible.

I am not eligible

#1

 Have carried out an average of ten transactions of significant size per quarter, in the relevant market, for the last year

#2

 Have a liquid investment portfolio exceeding €500,000

#3

 Be working or have worked, for at least one year, in a professional position in the financial sector relevant to the Firm's services and leveraged products