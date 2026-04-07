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Complaints Procedure (CCUK)

Complaints Handling Procedure (Website June 2025)

Terms & Policies: Capital Com (UK) Limited

Regulatory Publications (CCUK)

  1. Disclosure Report 2022 (IFPR)
     
  2. Disclosure Report 2023 (IFPR)
     
  3. Disclosure Report 2024 (IFPR)
     
  4. RTS 28 Quality of Execution Disclosure (2019)
     
  5. RTS 28 Quality of Execution Disclosure (2020)
     
  6. Key Information Document - Indices
     
  7. Key Information Document - Commodities
     
  8. Key Information Document - Forex
     
  9. Key Information Document - Shares
     
  10. Key Information Document - Bonds
     
  11. Key Information Document - Interest Rates
     
  12. Key Information Document - ETFs
     
  13. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Indices
     
  14. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Shares
     
  15. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Commodity
     
  16. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Forex

  17. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Bonds
     
  18. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on Interest Rates
     
  19. Key Information Document - Spread Bets on ETFs
     
  20. Key Information Document – 1X CFDs on Indices
     
  21. Key Information Document – 1X CFDs on Shares