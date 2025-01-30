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Indices & indices futures trading

Spread bet or trade CFDs on the price of global indices and index futures, such as the US 500, UK 100 and Germany 40.

Indices and indices futures markets

Most tradedTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
US100US Tech 100
US30US Wall Street 30
DE40Germany 40
US500US 500
J225Japan 225
HK50Hong Kong 50
UK100UK 100
RTYUS Russell 2000
VIXVolatility Index
FR40France 40
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

The essentials of indices and indices futures trading

Are you new to indices trading? Here are some key questions and answers to help get you started.

What is indices and indices futures trading?

Indices are financial instruments that track the performance of a group of assets, such as equities. So trading on indices means getting exposure to a whole group of assets with a single trade.

By tracking the performance of a large group of shares, a stock index aims to reflect the state of a broader market. There are stock indices that represent the stock market of a whole country, such as the US 500, and those that represent a specific sector, such as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index which consists of about 200 firms in the biotechnology industry.

This means that indices tend to be diversified, and you’re effectively getting access to a whole sector or economy with a single trade. Those who are new to financial markets often start with index trading rather than a specific stock or other asset.

At Capital.com, you can trade both spot index CFDs and index futures, which track future prices of major indices, often used to trade or hedge expectations around market direction, volatility or macroeconomic events.

Why trade indices?

As an index is a measure rather than a tangible thing, it cannot be bought outright: you cannot buy a portion of the UK 100, for example. Instead you’d need to buy shares in all of its constituent companies, in the representative proportions.

Trading makes indices more accessible, by giving you exposure to their price movements without having to own any of their constituents. This means you can get exposure to an entire sector or economy with a single trade, and instantly diversify your portfolio.

Index futures offer an additional way to speculate on broader market movements, often with different trading hours and contract structures than spot index CFDs. Futures contracts are widely used by traders looking to act on earnings seasons, economic data releases or geopolitical risks.

As you’re not owning the underlying, you can also go short as well as long. Many trading providers continue to price indices after the market closes, too, meaning they are tradable 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Why trade indices with Capital.com?

We offer spread betting and CFD trading on a range of global indices and index futures, with out-of-hours pricing that means you can trade many of them 24/5.

Use our smart tools and comprehensive education to assist you in trading major cash indices or futures-based index markets at your own pace, or integrate with leading third-party tech such as TradingView and MT4.

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse market moves with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops which lock in positive market moves while protecting against losses.*

Stay up to date with the latest indices and index futures market news, insights and analysis.

Learn more about how to trade indices

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.

Indices Insights

Gain deeper insights into indices trading – including today's top index risers, biggest fallers, and the most volatile indices across global markets

Most Traded Indices

View today's most traded Indices
Learn more about most traded Indices

Indices Top Fallers

Track the day's largest index declines, identifying indices experiencing significant downward trends.
Learn more about today's falling indices

Indices Top Risers

Discover indices experiencing the highest volatility, including daily movements and market fluctuations.
Learn more about today's rising indices

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2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
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2025-06-29
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2025-06-22
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2025-06-19
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2025-05-29
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2025-05-24
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2025-05-06
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2025-04-29
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2025-03-24
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2025-11-07
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2025-02-06
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2025-01-30
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2025-08-29
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