Today’s indices risers

How are indices calculated?

Stock market indices are calculated using various methods, each offering a unique view of market performance. Let’s take a look at three main types.

Price-weighted indices, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, are based on the average price of included stocks. Higher-priced stocks have more influence on the index's performance. The index level is calculated by adding the prices of constituent stocks together and using a divisor, adjusted for corporate actions.

In capitalisation-weighted indices like the S&P 500, companies with greater market capitalisation carry more weight. To price the index, the total market capitalisation of the constituent companies is divided by a divisor.

Every stock in an equal-weighted index, regardless of the stock’s price or company’s market cap, has the same impact on the index’s price. The average return of all stocks determines the index value.