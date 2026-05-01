HomeTradingCFD trading

Trade CFDs on 5,500+ markets with an award-winning provider

Open a CFD account in minutes and start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.

Why trade CFDs with Capital.com?

Trade CFDs on margin

Access leverage up to 30:1 on our CFD trading account. Leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.

Trade on an intuitive, responsive platform

Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our proprietary platform, or experience the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.

Fair and transparent pricing

We are completely open about our pricing and what costs you incur when trading with us. Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge on our fees and charges page.

Get your money out quickly

99.64% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 01.05.2026.

Use advanced CFD trading tools

Take advantage of 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.

Manage your risk effectively

Exercise effective risk-management techniques with guaranteed stops, take-profit orders and more.*

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed, but we offer guaranteed stop-losses (GSLs) for a fee. You can check the GSL fee value in a deal ticket when opening a position and adding a GSL.

Our CFD markets

The latest news, trader sentiment, price action and more on 5,500+ markets.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesShares
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Gold
Crude Oil Spot
US Tech 100
Brent Oil Spot
Silver
US Wall Street 30
Germany 40
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Trade CFDs your way

Web platform

Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.

Image

Mobile app

Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.

QR code
Scan to Download
Image

What to expect with your CFD account

24/7 customer care

Access round-the-clock support via phone, email and live chat. 

Get support

In-depth educational support

Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries and more.

In-depth educational support

Trading ideas and insights

Inform your trades with our latest market analysis, including trading ideas, forecasts and insights.

Go to analysis

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Read more before you trade

Get the basics of trading

Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.

Learn to trade

What is CFD trading?

Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.

Go CFD trading guide

Trading on margin

Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.

Go to margin trading guide
Featured partner
Featured partner
Trusted partner
Trusted partner