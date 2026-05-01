Open a CFD account in minutes and start trading on a user-friendly platform with advanced tools, 24/7 support, and much more.
Access leverage up to 30:1 on our CFD trading account. Leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.
Navigate seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated news on our proprietary platform, or experience the acclaimed MT4 and TradingView.
We are completely open about our pricing and what costs you incur when trading with us. Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge on our fees and charges page.
99.64% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 01.05.2026.
Take advantage of 100+ indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.
Exercise effective risk-management techniques with guaranteed stops, take-profit orders and more.*
*Stop-losses are not guaranteed, but we offer guaranteed stop-losses (GSLs) for a fee. You can check the GSL fee value in a deal ticket when opening a position and adding a GSL.
Experience our user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.
Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.
Access round-the-clock support via phone, email and live chat.
Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, glossaries and more.
Inform your trades with our latest market analysis, including trading ideas, forecasts and insights.
Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.
Explore everything you need to know about CFDs, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.
Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.