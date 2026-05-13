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Is Capital.com safe?

Your safety is our priority. Here’s how we protect your money and data, and maintain a robust trading platform trusted by 857,000+ traders worldwide.

How Capital.com keeps you safe

We keep you safe using a range of client protection and data security measures. These are designed to protect your money, maintain transparency, and ensure a secure trading environment.

Segregated funds

Your money is ring-fenced from ours at top banks – it’s never used in our operations.

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Access to compensation

As a retail client, you have access to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme – protecting your money up to £85,000.

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Negative balance protection

We top up your account automatically if it goes below zero.

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Risk-management tools

You can protect against losses with in-app tools that close your positions automatically.

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International security standards

Your information and payment security is guaranteed by our adherence to ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.

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Robust internal practices

You can rest assured that we use market-leading security solutions to keep your data safe.

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How your money is protected

We’re regulated across five financial jurisdictions globally, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK. This means that your money is protected in a range of ways.

Your money is ring-fenced

The funds you deposit with us are protected in line with UK regulations. This means that, without exception, your money is held in segregated accounts at regulated banks. We can never use your money in the course of our operations.

You can get compensation in certain circumstances

Your funds are protected up to £85,000 in the unlikely event of our insolvency, through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Remember, this doesn’t cover trading losses, and only applies to retail traders – not professionals.

You’ll never owe us money due to trading losses

In line with regulatory requirements, your account has negative balance protection. This means that, if you’re a retail client, your trading losses can never exceed the funds on your account.

You have tools to protect your capital

In our app, you can take control of exactly how much you’re risking by adding a guaranteed stop-loss to your position. This ensures that, no matter what, your position will close at the stop level you choose. You’ll pay a fee to guarantee protection against slippage. Learn more about how we manage your money.

How your data is protected

We adhere to international security standards

We’re compliant with ISO 27001, the global benchmark for information security, and PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), which helps ensure global data security measures.

We safeguard against cyber threats

We use top-tier solutions to protect against attacks, including DDoS. This helps ensure stability, and uninterrupted access to your account. Our skilled security team – employed through a rigorous selection process – continuously monitor systems, to detect and respond to threats quickly.

We keep your data safe at all times

Your data remains encrypted whether it’s being sent or stored, thanks to our strong internet protocol security virtual private network (IPSec VPN), transport layer security (TLS) and algorithmic database encryption. Our infrastructure is built on data centres and cloud service providers that ensure a high level of data security.

We help our staff protect you

We use a Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) email authentication protocol to prevent phishing scams, and train all our staff regularly on maintaining cybersecurity.

We ensure only the right people see your data

Your sensitive information can only be seen by authorised members of our team, thanks to identity and access management processes.

Learn more about us

If you’re interested in exploring more about who we are, visit the pages below.

Why trade with us

Discover why over 857,000 traders have chosen Capital.com as their broker. 

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How we make money

Learn more about our business model and how we make our money.

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