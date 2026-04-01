Spread betting involves trading on leverage, meaning you’re controlling a larger position than your initial deposit. Consequently, while your profits can exceed your deposit if the market goes in your favour, your losses can too if the market goes against you. Therefore, spread betting is risky.



It's advisable to have a risk management plan in place, and to read our educational resources to boost your trading knowledge before you start. Explore our guide and learn more about spread betting and the difference between CFDs and spread betting.

You can also practise spread betting and explore the platform in a risk-free environment with our spread betting demo account.