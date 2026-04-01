HomeTradingSpread betting

Spread bet on over 5,000 markets

Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.

Why open a spread betting account with Capital.com?

Tax-free trading

There’s no capital gains tax or stamp duty for spread betting in the UK.1

Intuitive, responsive platform

Move seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated financial news.

Fair and transparent pricing

Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge for every spread bet you make.2

Quick withdrawals3

100% of our clients’ withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.

Advanced charting

Benefit from 100+ technical indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.

Robust risk management

Manage your risk and spread bet with tools such as guaranteed stops, take-profit orders and more.

Secure and safe

Trade with the protection of elite encryption technology to safeguard your account.

1  Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

2 Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.

3 Source: Capital.com Group database, 01.04.2026.

 

Understanding spread betting

Spread betting involves trading on leverage, meaning you’re controlling a larger position than your initial deposit. Consequently, while your profits can exceed your deposit if the market goes in your favour, your losses can too if the market goes against you. Therefore, spread betting is risky.

It's advisable to have a risk management plan in place, and to read our educational resources to boost your trading knowledge before you start. Explore our guide and learn more about spread betting and the difference between CFDs and spread betting

You can also practise spread betting and explore the platform in a risk-free environment with our spread betting demo account.

Spread bet your way

Web platform

Experience our award-winning, user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.

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Trading app

Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.

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What to expect with your spread betting account

24/7 customer care

Access round-the-clock support in multiple languages via phone, email, and live chat.

Get support

In-depth education

Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, strategies and more.

Learn to trade

Trading ideas

Inform your trades with our latest market analysis and insight in the form of trading ideas.

Go to analysis

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Read more before you trade

Get the basics of trading

Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.

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What is spread betting?

Explore everything you need to know about spread betting, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.

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Trading on margin

Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.

More
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