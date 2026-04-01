Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.
There’s no capital gains tax or stamp duty for spread betting in the UK.1
Move seamlessly between charts, personalised watchlists and integrated financial news.
Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge for every spread bet you make.2
100% of our clients’ withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.
Benefit from 100+ technical indicators, 8 timeframes and 12 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.
Manage your risk and spread bet with tools such as guaranteed stops, take-profit orders and more.
Trade with the protection of elite encryption technology to safeguard your account.
1 Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.
2 Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.
3 Source: Capital.com Group database, 01.04.2026.
Spread betting involves trading on leverage, meaning you’re controlling a larger position than your initial deposit. Consequently, while your profits can exceed your deposit if the market goes in your favour, your losses can too if the market goes against you. Therefore, spread betting is risky.
It's advisable to have a risk management plan in place, and to read our educational resources to boost your trading knowledge before you start. Explore our guide and learn more about spread betting and the difference between CFDs and spread betting.
You can also practise spread betting and explore the platform in a risk-free environment with our spread betting demo account.
Experience our award-winning, user-friendly platform and tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.
Harness the power of our advanced platform wherever you are, with smart feeds, instant price alerts, and seamless navigation.
Access round-the-clock support in multiple languages via phone, email, and live chat.
Elevate your skills with comprehensive videos, webinars, explainers, strategies and more.
Inform your trades with our latest market analysis and insight in the form of trading ideas.
Learn the core concepts of the markets, and build your trading foundation with this essential resource.
Explore everything you need to know about spread betting, from leverage to pricing and beyond, with practical examples.
Find out how to trade on margin and learn about the benefits and risks involved when trading with leverage.